Canines for Crawford: WisDems ‘pet out the vote’

In a political outreach effort, WisDems Chair Ben Wikler and College Democrats of UW-Madison brought dogs to Library Mall to campaign for Susan Crawford, a candidate in the upcoming April 1 Wisconsin Supreme Court Election.

Deputy Communications Director at WisDems Haley McCoy framed the event as a unique way to connect with voters.

“Students in college often have to leave their dogs at home,” McCoy said. “What is a better way to get people excited about democracy than reintroducing some dogs into their lives?”

McCoy said Crawford is a defender of democratic principles, noting that she is committed to being fair and will give everyone a fair hearing if elected.

With Elon Musk reportedly investing millions in Brad Schimel’s campaign, McCoy emphasized the high stakes of the election and encouraged students to become politically engaged.

Wikler attended with his dog Pumpkin.

People walking by were encouraged to pledge to vote and were handed voter information flyers while they pet the dogs.