Active Badger Day returns to UW Thursday

The University of Wisconsin Recreation and Wellbeing is gearing up to celebrate campus health and wellness with the seventh annual Active Badger Day March 7, according to the RecWell website.

Active Badger Day is inspired by National Recreational Sports and Fitness Day, which is celebrated Feb. 22, according to the website.

The purpose of Active Badger Day is to celebrate movement and encourage physical activity among participants and throughout the community, RecWell spokesperson Sarah Barnes said.

“We’re really focusing on connecting and reaching people all over campus … finding people wherever they are and helping them find what living well means for them,” Barnes said.

What to know about the CDC’s new COVID-19 guidelines on the UW campusThe Centers for Disease Control announced an update to their COVID-19 guidelines Friday in a press release. The updated guidance Read…

Active Badger Day will be full of back-to-back activities to inspire movement and living well, Barnes said. From workouts to free t-shirts, she emphasized the event will have something for everyone.

Barnes highlighted a few of the top activities sponsored by local businesses such as Ian’s Pizza, adding that a contest will take place where contestants can submit their ideas for the Ultimate Active Badger Pizza recipe, with the winner receiving a $100 Ian’s Pizza gift card.

Another opportunity available is yoga in the middle of the Chazen Museum of Art with “Yoga in the Gallery,” according to Barnes.

Activities also include a workout led by the UW Student Veterans of America, games with Badgers for Special Olympics and a RecWell job fair, according to the website. Events are free to participants and some require pre-registration.

The events are ongoing from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., including two different occasions to sample popular Shake Smart’s shakes at the Bakke Recreation Center, according to the website.

“We just are really excited to do something to celebrate the students and their uniqueness is what makes us really inspired and happy,” Barnes said. “Be a part of the energy, grab a free t-shirt and maybe try some yoga … it’s a great way to get started and to just get involved on campus.”