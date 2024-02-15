Universities of Wisconsin launch website housing over 200 system online degrees, programs

The Universities of Wisconsin announced the release of a streamlined online portal providing access to and information about every online degree program being offered across all 13 institutions Feb. 7, according to a press release.

The website is called Wisconsin Online, and lists more that 200 fully online programs offered by the universities, including associates, bachelors and masters programs, according to the release.

The programs showcased through the portal include those that are semester based, accelerated-semester based, and can be navigated by level, area of interest, or campus, according to the release.

“This new website makes it easier than ever for Wisconsinites to find an online degree program suitable to their needs,” Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said in the release. “It’s a one-stop-shop that showcases the excellent online education our universities offer, and we anticipate that online.wisconsin.edu will especially appeal to adult learners and traditional-aged students who simply prefer to learn online.”

Students using the website can look for their desired programs by program level, area of interest, or campus. The website also hosts information about what being an online student entails, with additional resources for international students, military members, transfer students, prospective graduate students, and undergraduate students, according to the release.

To apply, students will visit their desired program’s page and follow the link to the specific institution offering the program for admissions criteria, application requirements, and application deadlines that students should be aware of, according to the online portal.

With the online portal now live, the Universities of Wisconsin hope that in the future the website will point prospective students to online certificates, micro-credentials, and other program-to-career education offerings that serve the needs of the Wisconsin workforce, according to the release.