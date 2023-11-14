Utility companies propose increase in gas, electric rates

Madison Gas & Electric, Xcel Energy and Alliant Energy are looking to increase their electric and gas rates for 2024 and 2025, according to a Nov. 9 Public Service Commission of Wisconsin meeting.

MG&E proposed an increase in electricity prices, that will increase the price by an extra $8.76 per month for its average residential customer, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. The proposal also included a $2.31 monthly increase in gas prices for its average residential customer, according to PSC Communications Director Meghan Sovey.

Xcel Energy proposed a $0.61 monthly energy price increase and a gas price increase of $2.39 for its average residential customer.

Alliant Energy proposed an energy price increase of $6.74 and a gas price increase of $3.98 for its average residential customer. Alliant Energy also proposed a $8.02 monthly for electricity and a montly increase $0.05 for gas for the expected average usage in 2025, according to Sovey.

These increases are just preliminary estimates for an increase in cost, as the official costs are not yet finalized, and could still change based on the PSC’s review, Sovey said.

The PSC sets the rates for utility prices in Wisconsin, but utility companies can request an increase in prices. These prices are approved only if the PSC deems them reasonable for the company expenses to be paid and also be cheap enough for consumers, professor of law emeritus at University of Wisconsin Peter Carstensen said.

There is also a partially state-funded organization in Wisconsin that argues in favor of utility ratepayers, which is called the Citizens Utility Board, according to Carstensen.

“CUB is very likely to say ‘that’s too high a rate,’ and the utility company will say ‘that’s too low a rate,’” Carstensen said. “If [the utility companies and the CUB] are yelling like that, I figure it’s probably a reasonable rate cost … if they’re both saying those things, then I think okay, the [PSC] has reached a reasonable conclusion.”

Other states are also taken into account. If other states are not increasing utility prices, the PSC is less likely to approve an increase in prices, since increase proposals confined to Wisconsin may signal poor management of the utility company, according to Carstensen.

The reason the PSC has the power to regulate prices is because energy companies in Wisconsin are essentially monopolies. Other states have had a more competitive system, but have usually failed, according to Carstensen.

The proposals come after Alliant Energy submitted a request to the PSC to lower the cost of excess energy from consumers. This change affects how much money a household is paid when they have excess power to sell back to the energy grid, created mainly by solar panels, Carstensen said.

“One of the things that really worries [power companies], of course, is the development of better battery systems,” Carstensen said. “There’s a possibility down the road, take my house [for example], I would probably have to add some more panels and a good battery system — but then I could basically go off the grid.’”