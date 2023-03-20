The Associated Students of Madison’s Grant Allocation Committee met Monday night to discuss funding for The Wisconsin Pre-Medical Society, Transcend UW and the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s chapter of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences.

The Wisconsin Pre-Medical Society requested an event grant to fund their plans to host a seminar in Grainger Hall aimed to aid undergraduate premedical students.

The seminar will be called “The Healthcare Lifecycle,” according to co-chair of the Seminar Planning Committee Patrick Cahill.

“We know that students place a heavy emphasis on things like the MCAT, their specialty and creating a very strong resume to apply to medical school,” Cahill said. “However, one topic that often goes overlooked is what age group that these students would like to treat in their profession, and to inform them better on this topic, we will be bringing in three different speakers from different backgrounds that treat all different ages.”

The grant was approved unanimously by the committee.

The committee also discussed Transcend UW’s event grant application to fund their yearly innovation competition. Transcend UW is an organization dedicated to facilitating student innovation in inventions, apps and startups, according to the group’s website.

The competition is a two-day event which will take place in the Discovery Building. The winner of the competition will be awarded a monetary prize to fund a startup idea, Senior President Addison Latterell said.

The application was tabled by the committee to be voted on at the next meeting.

The UW chapter of MANRRS requested a grant from the committee to fund part of their plan to send 10 of their members to the annual MANRRS National Conference that will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, this April.

Their travel grant request was approved unanimously by the committee.

The Men’s Club Volleyball Team also received a travel grant from the committee to cover transportation costs for their upcoming national championship in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 12-16.

The Grant Allocation Committee will meet again March 27.