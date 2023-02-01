Feb. 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month. At the University of Wisconsin, the celebration is led by the 2023 Black History Month Planning Committee and the Black Cultural Center.

This month’s theme, Black Arts: Multiple Mediums, One Story, champions commemorating the art that Black people have created throughout history.

The theme encompasses works of diverse media, including literature, graphic arts, architecture and visual arts, according to the UW Black History Month website.

“Black History month is significant because it is Black beauty, art and brilliance on display,” UW Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. “While these constructs are magnified during February, the celebration of Black people should be celebrated among others every day as significant contributors to American life.”

Black History Month continues the work of scholar Carter G. Woodson, whose dedication to celebrating the renowned contributions of Black people led to the inauguration of Black History Month, according to Charleston.

Presidents have issued annual proclamations for Black History Month since January 1996, when President Bill Clinton issued Presidential Proclamation 6863, according to the Library of Congress.

Too often, lessons in American history exclude the various contributions of Black people and other people of color, Charleston said.

“As an institution that embraces the ‘continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found,’ it is important that we lead the way in truth-telling and acknowledging the important contributions that are made by individuals often time left out of the complete story of our past, present and future,” Charleston said.

The Black History Month Planning Committee is kicking off the month with an event at the Black Cultural Center, Glo Black to the 90s: A Celebration of Black Arts. This glow-in-the-dark party will celebrate artists from the 1900s/early 2000s and take place Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 pm.

Other events include Jeopardy with the Wisconsin Black Student Union Feb. 10 and A Conversation with Tyler James Williams on Feb. 21. Students can stay up to date with Black History Month activities by following the social media accounts for many departments, such as The Black Cultural Center, The Multicultural Student Center and Student Affairs.