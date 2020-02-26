Madison Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission proposed plans to change the University of Wisconsin campus service bus routes, effective August 2020.

The bus routes expected to see changes in August are routes 80, 81, 82 and 84. Routes 80 and 84 will be modified not in their regular route locations, but in their frequencies and times of operation.

For the weekdays, the Metro proposed changes in the midday and afternoon peaks that will provide a longer service time, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Routes 80 and 84.

During the weekends, Route 80 will run every 25 minutes during the times between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Though these are the main changes for Routes 80 and 84, there will be slight differences in their routes as well.

“Reroute Route 84 to serve the UW Hospital, and serve both westbound and eastbound stops,” the City of Madison Metro said on its website detailing the proposed changes. “Route 80 to serve UW Hospital to Lake St., while Route 84 serves Eagle Heights to Charter St.”

On the other hand, Routes 81 and 82 are proposed to be completely rerouted from their existing course to better serve the UW campus population.

While the existing Route 81 takes a narrow path down Johnson to Ingersoll before turning back on Gorham and all the way down Observatory and to Elm, the new route will cover more ground in the campus south of the capital and down to Regent.

The proposed Route 82 makes up for what the 81 will lose, as it travels around the southern and western ends of the capitol building.

The Metro Transit and City of Madison Transportation Commission will be holding a public hearing March 11 to discuss the potential changes in August.