All Energy Solar, an energy company specializing in designing, installing and implementing solar power technology, will be opening a new warehouse and office space in Madison.

According to a press release emailed to The Badger Herald, the new expansion to All Energy Solar will generate between eight and 12 jobs, filling a variety of technical and administrative positions including electricians and sales representatives. The company is also looking to build on its base of over 200 clients in Wisconsin.

The president and co-founder of All Energy Solar Michael Allen said new financial and energy policies have greatly expanded his organization’s ability to provide solar energy to Wisconsinites through a reduction in the price of solar power installations.

“Recent legislative changes in Wisconsin have also made it easier and cheaper for consumers to install solar. We are the ones on the ground to show them how simple — and affordable — the process is,” Allen said in the press release.

In addition to state-level action, according to the press release, the federal government established the Solar Investment Tax Credit for homes and businesses looking to utilize solar energy. The Solar ITC allows a 26% reduction in the cost of solar power projects beginning construction this year and a 22% price reduction for projects beginning construction in 2021.

The All Energy Solar expansion was revealed four days before Madison Gas and Electric announced they will be generating an additional 50 megawatts of solar energy from the Badger Hollow Solar Farm in Iowa County.

Growth in both All Energy Solar and MGE increased capacity to provide Wisconsin with green energy and joined other renewable energy efforts, including a partnership with Organic Valley to increase solar power by 33%.

As Wisconsin looks to lean more heavily on solar power for energy, Allen said in the press release efforts to make renewable energy cheap and accessible will be crucial moving forward in this transition.

“The American energy consumer has always wanted the most stable, low-cost power source possible, and innovations in technology mean solar power is perfect for this moment,” Allen said. “Wisconsin is representative of this exciting trend.”