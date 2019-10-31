The Student Services Finance Committee discussed efficient ways to spend the Student Judiciary Committee’s advertising budget and debated paying the SAC Governing Board Thursday night.

SSFC discussed the Student Judiciary Committee’s budget.

Rep. Pranav Srivastava said the voter turnout rate for the Associated Students of Madison elections is low and questioned if SJC spent their advertising budget effectively.

Barry said money allocated for advertising should be spent in a “smarter fashion.” She cited examples of past advertising, such as a Snapchat geofilter and coffee sleeves.

“As somebody who’s managed campaigns, it is disappointing to see the money spent this way,” Barry said.

Rep. Landon Tselepis said instead of allocating more money to advertising, the current amount of money should be used for better marketing strategies.

Pasbring listed a few ideas, including advertising on Madison Metro, having Bucky hand out election flyers and advertising more during the candidacy declaration period to draw in more candidates and create more competitive elections.

The Student Judiciary budget, set at $23,279.50, for the 2021 fiscal year, passed.

The members debated on whether or not the SACGB members could be paid based on their current wage policy.

Rep. Anna Barry said SACGB wasn’t eligible, as they don’t fulfill a wage criteria requirement. Barry said the SACGB doesn’t have a body deciding the allocation of student fees, one of the requirements.

Barry said SACGB picks spaces for student groups and the spaces are paid for by segregated fees, but the allocation of fees is decided by the student council, the coordinating council and SSFC, not the SACGB.

SACGB did not receive money in its budget to pay its employees for the 2020 fiscal year, Barry said. SACGB requested $7,000.

Chair Jordan Pasbrig said only paying two out of three allocating bodies of the Associated Students of Madison would create a hierarchy.

“The work that SACGB does is very valuable,” Pasbrig said. “I would be very disappointed if we didn’t pay those members.”

Rep. Logan Knochenmus also feared a hierarchy being formed. He said paying only two of the three bodies would set a “dangerous precedent.”

The SACGB budget, set at $337,536.72, for the 2021 fiscal year passed.