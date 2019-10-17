The University of Wisconsin Police Department will implement a new weapons scanning system next spring, according to a press release from UWPD.

UWPD announced a partnership with Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd., a leading concealed weapons detection solutions company, to test a technology called HEXWAVE. HEXWAVE is a scanner that uses 3D radar imaging and artificial intelligence to detect and identify weapons.

It can detect both metallic and non-metallic objects, and is available in both indoor and outdoor applications, according to a video explaining the technology. Liberty Defense described HEXWAVE as “fast, direct and non-intrusive.”

Marc Lovicott, a spokesperson for UWPD, said this will add another layer of security to the already-existing security measures. Lovicott said the department seeks out ways to improve security.

“We take security anywhere on campus very seriously,” Lovicott said. “Especially in large-scale arenas in which we have a large number of people coming in.”

UWPD will implement HEXWAVE this coming spring, but they haven’t chosen specific locations yet, Lovicott said. This is a test for UW to see if it’s an effective security measure and a chance for Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. to fine tune their technology after seeing it in action.

Lovicott said UWPD will stay transparent about when and where they will implement this technology.

Patrons aren’t likely to notice the scanners because the technology can be concealed in already-existing structures such as walls and screens.

UWPD will provide HEXWAVE for free because it is part of a beta testing program. Other arenas and sites across the U.S. are participating in this beta test as well.

Lovicott said UWPD still has much to determine about this technology’s effectiveness, but they will seek other ways of protection if needed.

“We’ll move on and keep seeing what else is out there to keep our community safe,” Lovicott said.