A newly designed banner with a graphic of mascot Bucky Badger's face hangs between the columns of Bascom Hall as students study on an autumn afternoon on Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 27, 2014. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) Bryce Richter/University Communications

The class of 2022 at the University of Wisconsin is the largest class in school history, including the highest number of students of color in an incoming freshman class.

According to a report released Monday afternoon, UW hauled in a record amount of applicants for fall 2018.

The university has also made a noticeable effort to maintain its promise to Wisconsin families to include at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents in each freshman class. UW first made the promise in 2015 amid times of declining enrollment and this year, 3,659 Wisconsin residents became Badgers.

Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Steve Hahn is pleased with the numbers boasted by the class of 2022.

“We are very happy with what this talented freshman class says about our teaching and research reputation both at home and abroad,” Hahn said.

6,862 freshman were welcomed to campus this fall, a 3.8 percent increase from the 6,610 new students who joined UW in fall of 2017.

Numbers increased all across the board for this year’s freshman class and included students from 47 states, Puerto Rico and Guam, 748 underrepresented students of color (students who identify as African-American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Southeast Asian-American) and 595 international students from 43 countries outside the U.S.

“We are incredibly proud that these new students reflect our university’s commitment to affordability, accessibility and the people of our state,” Hahn said.

Total enrollment this year was 44,413, an increase from 43,820 students in 2017. Numbers are obtained from the official school census, which is conducted every semester on the 10th day of classes.