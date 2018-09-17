The Student Services Finance Committee met Monday, when they decided to fund Atheists, Humanists and Agnostics for the next two fiscal years.

In a vote of 9-0-3, AHA was granted eligibility.

According to the AHA website, they promote discussions about faith or lack thereof, help individuals develop their religious identity and provide a support group for those who are struggling with their faith.

During the discussion of the decision, the committee had no negative words about AHA’s application for eligibility. Rep. Henry Galles emphasized the clarity and the excellence of their presentation.

SSFC also had the eligibility hearing for the Student Leadership Program. According to their website, SLP aims to assist students and student groups in developing leadership skills through education and a variety of experiences.

The committee will decide on SLP’s eligibility Thursday.