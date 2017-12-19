University of Wisconsin has implemented a pilot program to make sure students who are studying late at College Library during finals week have a safe mode of transportation back to UW residence halls.

Division of Student Life, UW Transportation Services and College Library have partnered to create a 24-hour shuttle service that will run every 30 minutes on the half hour from midnight until 6 a.m.

We're teaming up w/ @UW_StudentLife & @college_library to offer a pilot shuttle service for finals week, from College Library to @HousingUW residence halls. Available midnight-6 a.m., Dec. 14-21! Story -> https://t.co/F8JZ2nGANv Shuttle details -> https://t.co/IR34YcyvEc pic.twitter.com/zfHl7NHUXh — UW Transportation (@UWTransServices) December 13, 2017

The shuttle will run from College Library because it is the only campus library open 24 hours, Dean of Students Lori Berquam said in a statement.

The shuttle will supplement other campus travel options, such as SAFEwalk which is available until 1 a.m. and bus routes 81 and 82 which don’t run at night.

College Library director Carrie Kruse said in a statement normally at 3 a.m. 50 to 60 students can be found studying at the library. During finals week, however, that number can rise to around 500 students.

“We know the number of students who are studying in College Library significantly increases during finals week, so providing safe and easy transportation is the least we can do to help our students do their very best,” Berquam said.

The shuttle will run from Dec. 14 until Dec. 21.