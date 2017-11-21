A conservative law firm filed a lawsuit Monday directly to the state Supreme Court against State Superintendent Tony Evers.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is claiming Evers and the Department of Public Instruction are refusing to follow the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act, according to The Wheeler Report.

The REINS Act was passed last summer and gives the state Legislature more oversight when it comes to regulations imposed by agencies. Any rule that would cost Wisconsin businesses and taxpayers more than $10 million requires legislative approval.

Last year, a similar case against Evers was brought to the state Supreme Court, and the court ruled in his favor, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. WILL is asking in the lawsuit for this ruling to be revisited.

Evers is also one of the Democratic candidates looking to challenge Gov. Scott Walker in the 2018 election.

Evers’ spokesperson Tom McCarthy said the case has no merit and the earlier decision by the court was clear, according to the MJS. McCarthy believes the lawsuit shouldn’t succeed.