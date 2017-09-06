Madison Police Department arrested a “John Doe” after he obstructed a police officer and received stolen property Monday.

According to a MPD incident report, the victim, a 23-year-old Madison woman, reported her bike missing from her home on Erin Street.

The woman found her bicycle on Craigslist and worked with MPD to get her bicycle back.

The bicycle was originally retailed at $700, but was listed as $175 on Craigslist. She contacted the seller and agreed to meet him near Library Mall in the 700 block of State Street.

Police were at the scene when the suspect arrived with the stolen bicycle. Responding officers subsequently arrested the suspect.

The suspect, a white male in his 50s, refused to answer police questions. He said he was exercising his rights to remain silent.

Efforts to identify the John Doe are ongoing.