Madison Police Department arrested a man after he attacked two people on the 500 block of University Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to a MPD incident report, the Madison man, 20-year-old Thomas Giles, was following a woman and man down University Avenue and calling the woman derogatory names.

When the victims requested that Giles stop yelling insults and following them, he responded by repeatedly punching the man. When the woman intervened, she was punched in the face as well.

Officers were subsequently called and Giles, who was still in the area, was arrested and charged with battery.

Giles denied that he had done anything wrong.