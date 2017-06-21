After robbing a man of his wallet, a homeless man was arrested by the Madison Police Department for armed robbery Tuesday.

According to a MPD incident report, the suspect, 43-year-old Miklos Kaston stole a wallet from the pocket of a 36-year-old victim in the 100 block of State Street.

After realizing his wallet was stolen, the victim demanded Kaston return it. In response, Kaston removed the money from the wallet and threw it to the ground.

The victim retrieved the money and followed Kaston, keeping a safe distance behind him. After the victim told Kaston the police had been called and were on their way, Kaston pulled out a knife and threatened him.

As the victim continued to follow Kaston, MPD arrived and arrested him. He was charged with armed robbery and bail jumping. The victim was not harmed.