The Madison Police Department is investigating a recent incident after a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries due to a fall early Saturday morning, according to an MPD incident report.

The man had serious arm and head injuries and is in stable, but critical condition at the hospital.

Battery at Majestic leaves woman with stitchesA Janesville woman was the victim of battery at the Majestic Theatre Thursday night. According to the Madison Police Department incident Read…

A passerby found the man in a downtown alleyway near the Lowell Center Saturday morning.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said the man was able make an initial statement to first responders that he had fallen.

DeSpain said he did not know if the man was a University of Wisconsin student, but the man does live downtown.

Victim held at gunpoint by 5 strangers on LangdonA Madison resident was held at gunpoint outside his residence on the 10 block of Langdon Street late Tuesday night. Read…

This incident does not appear to be a robbery since the man had all of his personal property on him, DeSpain said.

“We’re going to need to have hopefully a conversation with him that’s meaningful, and try to find out where he was and what he was doing,” DeSpain said. “But because of the injuries we haven’t been able to do that.”