Associated Students of Madison’s Vice Chair Mariam Coker will officially step down from her position Saturday to focus on her personal health.

ASM spokesperson Jason Klein said in an email to The Badger Herald that Coker had decided to resign earlier in April but had not officially vacated her seat.

Coker will be the third person to resign during ASM’s 23rd session, following Kenneth Cole and Madhuvanthi Sridhar.

Cole formally resigns from ASM amid heated open forumThe prominent student leader Kenneth Cole officially resigned from his position on Associated Students of Madison while tensions flared between Read…

Since joining ASM in 2014, Coker has helped lead various programs such as the Our Wisconsin cultural competency program for first-year students. Outside of ASM, she has helped organize and lead the anti-Trump rally after the election, where thousands of students marched to show opposition to President Donald Trump.

Students express concern about safety, inclusivity to UW System presidentUniversity of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross discussed the future of Wisconsin’s educational system and heard concerns from representatives about Read…

Klein said ASM is grateful to Coker for her service to students as a committee member, chair of ASM Equity & Inclusion committee and as vice chair of ASM Student Council.

“Most importantly, we thank Mariam for being a leader, mentor and friend,” Klein said.

Alice Vagun contributed reporting to this article.