After a brief struggle, two unknown suspects stole the backpack of a University Wisconsin student outside Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall.

According to a crime warning sent out by the UW Police Department, the strong armed robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two suspects wrestled the victim to the ground and then proceeded to steal his backpack.

The student did not sustain any injuries, UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott said.

“This individual was attacked and the motivation behind it was to get something the person had on them whether that be an item, cash, what have you,” Lovicott said.

The victim and at at least one suspect know each other, Lovicott said. The suspects left the area after the robbery.

UWPD is actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact UWPD at (608) 264-2677.

