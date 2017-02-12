Two University of Wisconsin Police Department officers were injured after pursuing a man disturbing pedestrians near Slichter Residence Hall on Saturday evening.

The perpetrator was identified as Isaac Ziegler in a UWPD incident report. The 18-year-old reportedly grabbed and physically attacked pedestrians in the area around 5:45 p.m.

UWPD arrived on the scene after someone called for help, and found Ziegler just outside Slichter Hall. They tried to detain and question him but he ran away. Ziegler resisted and “charged” at officers.

Officers pursued Ziegler and eventually detained and tasered him. The report stated tasering was necessary for protecting officers and anyone nearby. Ziegler’s “manic behavior” and witness accounts suggests he was under the influence of drugs.

Two UWPD officers were injured and treated at a local hospital for minor injuries obtained while pursuing Ziegler. They have since been released and have returned to duty.

Ziegler was later evaluated at a local hospital and has been sent to Dane County Jail. He faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with two counts of causing injury to police officers.