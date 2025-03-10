Alpine appetite: Ski slope sustenance from the Austrian Alps

Whilst Bascom Hill proves to be less of a ski and snowboard destination than University of Wisconsin students might hope, droves flock to the Alps for the ski season.

Being half-Austrian, my family strapped skis on me as soon as I could walk. Year after year, fond memories were made in the snowy mountaintops of Lech, yet I’d be lying if it wasn’t the memories of fantastic food enjoyed in the warmth of a cozy alpine Bauernstüberl (farmer’s hut) that have stayed with me the most.

The Austrian Alps, especially Südtyrol, are home to — in my humble opinion — some of the finest cuisine in the world. Similar to a good style on the piste, these recipes are simple, elegant and require balance to perfect.

Tiroler Gröstl

Tiroler Gröstl is to Austria what corned beef hash is to America. A dish born of scraps that, through sheer deliciousness, has shed its “just leftovers” reputation. Though there are many dishes similar in composition, the caraway and marjoram combined with the speck create a uniquely Austrian flavor.

Ingredients

Potatoes (waxy) – 400g (about 14 oz), boiled, cooled and peeled

– 400g (about 14 oz), Beef (leftover roast or boiled) – 100g (about 3.5 oz), diced

– 100g (about 3.5 oz), Smoked bacon (speck) – 50g (about 1.8 oz), finely chopped

– 50g (about 1.8 oz), Onion – 1 medium (about ½ to ¾ cup when diced), finely diced

– 1 medium (about ½ to ¾ cup when diced), Garlic – 1 clove (about ½ teaspoon minced), minced

– 1 clove (about ½ teaspoon minced), Butter – 1 tablespoon (about 14g or ½ oz)

– 1 tablespoon (about 14g or ½ oz) Oil – 1 tablespoon (about 14g or ½ oz)

– 1 tablespoon (about 14g or ½ oz) Caraway seeds – a pinch (about ¹/₁₆ teaspoon)

– a pinch (about ¹/₁₆ teaspoon) Marjoram – a pinch (about ¹/₁₆ teaspoon)

– a pinch (about ¹/₁₆ teaspoon) Salt & freshly ground black pepper – to taste

– to taste Eggs – 2

– 2 Chives – a small bunch (about 2 tablespoons), finely chopped

Method

Prepare the ingredients

Slice the cooled potatoes into uniform rounds. Dice the beef and bacon into bite-sized portions.

Sweat the onions and bacon – develop the base

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Add the butter, allowing it to foam and develop a subtle nuttiness. Stir in the onions until they soften and become translucent.

Add the bacon, letting it render its fat and turn gloriously crisp. The beef follows, caramelizing slightly in the residual heat.

Introduce the potatoes

Shift the meat and onions to one side, adding oil to the open space in the pan. Arrange the potato slices in a single layer where possible — patience is key. Allow them to cook undisturbed for several minutes, forming a golden crust before flipping.

Once crisped, gently fold the potatoes into the meat and onions. Avoid excessive stirring — this is not a hash, but a dish where each ingredient retains its shape.



Season

Scatter the garlic, caraway seeds and marjoram over the pan. Season generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper. The warmth will awaken the aromatics, binding everything into a cohesive whole.

Optional finishing touch: the egg

In a separate pan, heat a small amount of butter or oil. Fry the eggs over medium heat while continuously basting, ensuring a set, crispy white and a lusciously runny yolk. Season with salt.

Frittatensuppe (Pancake Soup)

Pancake soup might sound strange, but those little strips of crêpes in a simple broth make a perfect après-ski snack. Like a thin puffer jacket, it’s warming yet beautifully light, sparing you the heaviness often associated with cream-based soups.

Ingredients

For the crêpes (Frittaten)

Flour – 75g (about ⅔ cup)

– 75g (about ⅔ cup) Milk – 125ml (about ½ cup)

– 125ml (about ½ cup) Eggs – 2

– 2 Salt – a pinch (about ¹/₁₆ teaspoon)

– a pinch (about ¹/₁₆ teaspoon) Butter – for frying

For the soup

Beef or vegetable broth – 1 liter (about 4 cups)

– 1 liter (about 4 cups) Carrot – 1 small, peeled and sliced (about ⅓ cup)

– 1 small, peeled and sliced (about ⅓ cup) Celery stalk – 1, sliced (about ½ cup)

– 1, sliced (about ½ cup) Onion – 1 small, finely chopped (about ⅓ cup)

– 1 small, finely chopped (about ⅓ cup) Bay leaf – 1

– 1 Salt & freshly ground black pepper – to taste

– to taste Fresh chives or parsley – finely chopped, for garnish

Method

Making the crêpes

In a bowl, combine flour, milk, eggs and a pinch of salt. Whisk until smooth and lump-free. Let the batter rest for 15 minutes (this can also be done in a blender).

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly coat with butter. Pour in a small ladleful of batter, swirling to create a thin, even layer.

Cook until the edges lift and the underside is golden. Flip briefly, then set aside. Repeat until all batter is used.

Once cooled, roll each crêpe and slice into thin strips.

Preparing the broth

In a saucepan, bring the broth to a gentle simmer. Add the carrot, celery, onion, and bay leaf.

Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Let the soup simmer for 15–20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Remove the bay leaf.

Assembly

Place a handful of crêpe strips in each soup bowl. Ladle the hot broth and vegetables over the strips and garnish with chives or parsley.

Honestly, this next recipe could come from Wisconsin just as easily as from Wels, Austria. It combines hearty bread, robust mountain cheese and aromatic herbs into a single dumpling. Slightly flattened and pan-fried, they develop a crisp exterior while remaining tender inside. Sold?

Kaspressknödel (cheese dumplings)

Ingredients

Stale white-bread cubes – 315g (about 5½ cups)

– 315g (about 5½ cups) Aged mountain cheese – 155g, grated (about 5.5 oz or 1½ cups)

– 155g, grated (about 5.5 oz or 1½ cups) Onion – 1 medium (about ½ to ¾ cup when chopped), finely chopped

– 1 medium (about ½ to ¾ cup when chopped), Butter – 105g (about 7½ tablespoons or 3.7 oz)

– 105g (about 7½ tablespoons or 3.7 oz) Milk – 105ml (about 7 tablespoons or 3.5 fl oz), warmed

– 105ml (about 7 tablespoons or 3.5 fl oz), Eggs – 4 large, beaten

– 4 large, All-purpose flour – 52g (about 6½ tablespoons)

– 52g (about 6½ tablespoons) Fresh parsley – 30g (about 1 cup loosely packed), finely chopped

– 30g (about 1 cup loosely packed), Salt & freshly ground black pepper – to taste

– to taste Nutmeg – a pinch (about ¹/₁₆ teaspoon)

– a pinch (about ¹/₁₆ teaspoon) Clarified butter (ghee) – as needed

Method

Preparation of the base

In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the chopped onion and sauté until translucent and aromatic.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the bread cubes with the sautéed onions.

Incorporating dairy and seasonings

Pour the warmed milk over the bread mixture.

Add the grated cheese, beaten eggs, flour and chopped parsley. Season with salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg.

Mix thoroughly until a cohesive, pliable dough forms. Let rest for about 15 minutes for optimal moisture absorption.

Shaping the dumplings

With moistened hands, form the mixture into uniform balls (about 80g each).

Gently flatten each ball to about 2 cm thick.

Frying the dumplings

Heat a generous amount of clarified butter in a heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat.

Place the dumplings in the pan without overcrowding. Fry on each side for 3–4 minutes, or until a rich, golden-brown crust forms.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess fat.

Enjoy these Austrian Alpine classics, perfect for the height of the snow season and guaranteed to bring cozy, rustic flavors to your table.