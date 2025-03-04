Ink & Ivy: Mother-daughter passion translates into Madison’s newest book boutique

Ink and Ivy Book Boutique is Madison’s newest bookstore on the west side. It’s a bookstore meant for a fairytale — featuring a windowsill marked by artisanal decor and rays of natural light bathing the many bookshelves and greenery. It’s the perfect space to cozy up and open a book.

Mother and daughter Shannon and Eden Anderson’s combined passions and personal experiences inspired them to fulfill a dream — opening their own bookstore Ink and Ivy Book Boutique. Their business creates a bridge for collaboration, providing a space for community members to come together and share their love for books and artisanal experiences.

Ink and Ivy Book Boutique holds events that create a space for anyone who enjoys art and reading.

“Right now we’re doing art shows and we’re doing author events,” Eden said. “In March we have the Purple Goose in Verona, they’re coming to do a pop-up … it’s really just bringing the community in and like showcasing people in our community.”

Shannon Anderson added how rewarding it was to collaborate with various artists by allowing them to showcase their work within the bookstore for the community to see.

“We had an amazing author come in recently, a poet, and she read for everyone and it was a beautiful touching experience,” Shannon Anderson said. “So we’re really excited to do that and just keep you know fostering growth for the community and we have tons of writers and artists around here.”

Ink and Ivy Book Boutique features fun for younger community members as well. Children are welcome to attend a weekly reading event on Saturday mornings that caters to books they would enjoy, Eden said. She also shared her goal to start a summer reading experience for children revolving around recommended books to read, allowing them to gain points they could use at the bookstore.

The Andersons strived to create an atmosphere where everyone would feel welcome and comfortable. Shannon explained how they offer refreshments to people while they’re browsing, creating a home-like environment.

As for the books, they were also selected in a way for diverse audiences.

“I purposefully curated the collection so that anyone that walked in could hopefully find something that they would enjoy, there’s something for everyone,” Eden Anderson said.

Books aren’t the only highlight of the store. Shannon shared how she wanted to provide durable learning toys for children that could be used generationally. The Ink and Ivy Boutique collaborates with artists nearby who create gifts, many of them being directed toward various occasions. Shannon Anderson explained how they offer floral-book arrangements as well.

The bookstore can also can be a form of support for families facing hardships. Anderson explained how she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and later with thyroid cancer in 2021. She added that she had multiple operations done and is now recovering well.

Eden also shared how she carries the same gene as her mother, and has an 80% chance of getting breast and ovarian cancer. Eden shared that since she found out so soon, she intends to plan out precautionary measures in the future, further explaining how the store features books related to breast cancer.

Eden Anderson also selected books for children who may be facing familial hardships, as per Shannon Anderson.

“As a child with a mom who had cancer, it’s really cool that she [Eden] was able to see that from that perspective,” Shannon Anderson said.

Eden described how these books are focused on difficult subjects.

“So we actually have a little section, we’ve sold a quite a good amount … we have a loss and harder topics section in the children’s area for parents to buy for their kids,” Eden Anderson said.

Shannon said it’s an amazing opportunity to be a source of support for families.

“If we can be a resource … you know for that, that’s awesome,” Shannon Anderson said.

This personal experience for them also inspired them to open the bookstore and persevere, as per Shannon Anderson.

The Andersons both have diverse backgrounds. Eden spent some time working as a certified nursing assistant after finishing high school early, before opening Ink and Ivy Book Boutique. Eden always had a passion for books, woorking at a bookstore while in high school. She had the idea to open a bookstore with her mother while she was working in the healthcare industry, to which Shannon agreed. As her mother’s ambition was to have a store that sold gifts, they decided to combine books and gifts together.

Shannon Anderson worked in human resources before opening the store and spent some time out of work due to illness. She also shared how the bookstore provided a time for her and Eden to enjoy their interests and have quality time together.

“And we’re best friends, so working as mother-daughter just made sense,” Eden Anderson said.

Ink and Ivy Book Boutique’s name also has a personal and sentimental meaning behind it.

“Ink represents the books, and then Ivy represents my mom — or her side more … I think of it as growth … it symbolizes creativeness and strength, and also you know we’re mother-daughter so to me it also represents generational growth in our logo,” Eden Anderson said.

Future aspirations for the bookstore include extending its services and continuing to prioritize community. Eden shared how she aspires to make sure customers enjoy their time there, have a steady flow of business and integrate a cafe into the bookstore.

Shannon aspires to continue collaborating with the community.

“I think the world needs more independent shops like this and we have the most amazing independent bookstore community in Madison, and to be a part of it just feels right,” Shannon Anderson said. “You know I hope that … it makes a difference and I hope that we can help more artists, even young artists start to find confidence in their work.”