Women’s History Month: Celebrating prominent women artists of UW

March marks Women’s History Month and a time to honor the contributions made by women far and wide, here and now. The University of Wisconsin’s history is made up of countless accomplished women. Below are a few examples.

Lorraine Hansberry

Lorraine Hansberry was a playwright and activist who attended UW from 1948 to 1950, before leaving for New York and attending the New School for Social Research. During her time at UW, she was the first Black woman to live in Langdon Manor, a house devoted to a group of female artists.

She switched her major from painting to writing and became very involved in both theater and activism. After seeing a play by Sean O’Casey on the lives of Irish people, she was inspired to write about the lives of African American people. During her time in New York, Hansberry wrote for progressive Black and feminist newspapers and eventually began writing plays. Her play, “A Raisin in the Sun,” a story of a Black family facing housing problems and discrimination in Chicago, was the first play written by a Black woman to be performed on Broadway.

Lynsey Addario

Lynsey Addario is an American photojournalist who graduated from UW in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and Italian with honors and distinction. She has worked for The New York Times and National Geographic for decades.

Addario’s coverage centered around humanitarian crises and women’s issues around the Middle East.

Addario’s “Of Love and War” is a photography collection focusing on the strength of women in Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan and other Middle Eastern countries in times of war.

“It’s What I Do: A Photographer’s Life of Love and War” is a memoir detailing Addario’s motivation and the experience behind her work.

Addario is the recipient of a Pulitzer Prize and has been inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum for her work documenting the strength of women all over the world.

Gloria Jean Watkins

Gloria Jean Watkins, otherwise known by her pen name bell hooks, was an author and activist who received a masters of arts in English literature from UW in 1976. She wrote her first of many books at only 19, titled “Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism.”

Her most notable works include “Feminism is for Everybody,” “Where We Stand” and “All About Love,” all of which focus on elements of love and the intersectionality of race and feminism.

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon is an acclaimed actress who earned an MFA in Acting from UW in 2006. For much of her life, Coon never pictured herself as an actress — but life took her in that direction nonetheless.

She stumbled upon theater from an happenstance audition in high school and continued with it during her time at the University of Mount Union. Shortly after earning her bachelor’s degree, she was offered a scholarship to UW for a master’s study, despite her limited theater experience.

The first thing UW gave her was open potential, Coon said.

From there, she honed her acting skills and went on to perform in Broadway productions such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and movies like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

100 Women Wall of Honor

Anyone eager to learn more about the accomplished women of UW — artists or not — can visit the 100 Women Wall of Honor. The installation was built in Nancy Nicholas Hall, the home of the School of Human Ecology, in 2018. This installation celebrates the diverse avenues women have taken, spanning all fields and backgrounds.

It began as a philanthropic campaign in 2005, where people could donate money to SoHE to nominate themselves or a woman they know.

The recognition of these women is a beacon of remembrance and inspiration for students and faculty alike, former SoHE Dean Robin Douthitt said in a newsletter announcing the installation’s launch. It features community leaders, entrepreneurs, teachers and artists alike.

The installation is two stories tall and has over 100 disks that branch out from one another, resembling leaves on a tree. This lends itself to a sense of connection between the women and creates a beautiful structure when the sun pours in through the windows of Nancy Nicholas Hall.

SoHE Associate Dean of Advancement and Communications Linda Zwicker told The Badger Herald about the impact the 100 Women Wall of Honor project has had.

“Each one of these women are connected by a passion for helping people live a better life,” Zwicker said. She adds, “Women can honor each other and ourselves.”

Associate Professor in Design Studies Sarah Anne Carter stressed the importance of this installation as offering role models for the past and present. The women tell a story about the university’s history, Carter said.

The recognition of these contributions serves as a foundation for future generations of artists and scholars, creating a legacy that transcends time and circumstance.

“You have to hope that the work you’re doing can make the world better too. They [women] offer a sense of inspiration and I think that’s meaningful for all students, male and female students. It’s meaningful to look to people who are doing meaningful work, regardless of their gender,” Carter said.

Journeys of Women Artists Symposium

Associate professor of dance and Asian American studies Peggy Choy was a panelist in a Journeys of Women Artists Symposium hosted in May 2022 as part of the Real Talk for Real Change Symposia Series. Panelists highlighted the women who have helped them throughout their careers, but also the ways they have helped themselves.

Choy encouraged perseverance in the face of obstacles, advising artists, especially women artists, to persist with their creative work even when confronted with criticism, scrutiny or dismissal.

“It’s important to look around for role models, past and present to see who people are doing that work,” Carter said. “These women did amazing things in times when very few women got PhDs, in times when it was challenging to do that work, but they were motivated by the desire to make the world better, and I think that’s powerful.”

All of these women have done just that — reaching beyond the scope of Madison and UW — to make history and art throughout the world.