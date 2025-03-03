Not your average Oscars night: Conan, costumes, cinematic underdogs

Emerging from Demi Moore’s unconscious body in a scene from “The Substance” was Conan O’Brien’s way of a grand entrance as host for the 97th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars. What followed was a night full of surprises, humor and emotional tributes.

Much like the Grammys, the Oscars also paid tribute to those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires with a moving montage featuring clips from films that capture a connection with the city. Iconic clips from an array of movies were most notably “Rocky,” “La La Land,” “Iron Man,” “White Men Can’t Jump” and more — reminding audiences of Hollywood’s connection to Los Angeles.

Midway through the ceremony, several members of the Los Angeles Fire Department came on stage to present some jokes that Conan expressed he couldn’t even tell.

Conan’s monologue was a refreshing change, keeping political jokes to a minimum and lighthearted jokes on top.

Nominated for his role in “A Complete Unknown,” Timothée Chalamet was an easy target and it didn’t help his case by wearing a banana-yellow suit that could be seen from every angle.

“Love that suit, you will not get hit on your bike tonight,” Conan said.

Even during Conan’s skit with Adam Sandler who, in true Sandler fashion, showed up in gym shorts and a sweatshirt, Chalamet was mentioned.

The night’s first performance was nothing short of magical. Ariana Grande, in a stunning red gown, delivered an angelic rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” setting the stage for Cynthia Erivo’s powerful performance of “Defying Gravity.” The emotional weight of their voices moved audience members to tears.

“Bond, James Bond,” kicked off the nostalgic tribute to the well-known “James Bond” franchise. The franchise hasn’t released a film since 2021, making the three back-to-back performances of songs from the movies very puzzling to viewers.

Though it became clear, “James Bond” franchise producers Micheal G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced this year they would be stepping back and co-owning the franchise, with Amazon MGM Studios taking creative control. Was this a final farewell from the legendary producers? Or a subtle jab suggesting Amazon will never match its legacy?

While the Oscars typically shine their spotlight on box-office breakers, the underdog categories stole it.

Costume Design received a dedicated segment, where actors from each nominated film honored their costume designers, highlighting their essential role in storytelling. Paul Tazewell took home the award, making history as the first black man to win the category.

Another breakthrough was given to the world of animation film, a truly underrated category.

We all know Disney, but what about everyone else? The film “Flow” won best animation feature, an indie film from Latvia — outshining major films like “Inside Out 2.” The win signified a broader industry change, giving recognition to the artistry behind animation rather than studio clout.

Then came one of the night’s most unforgettable moments.

“I want to thank the sex worker community,” Sean Baker said during his acceptance speech.

As director, editor, writer and co-producer of the film “Anora,” Baker tied Walt Disney’s record for four Oscar wins in the same night. In total, the indie film won five out of the six nominated categories.

“I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a truly independent film,” Baker said, his speech resonating with aspiring indie directors everywhere. “This film was made on the blood, sweat and tears of incredible indie artists.”

The biggest shock? Mikey Madsion’s award for Best Actress was projected to go to Demi Moore, leaving the audience on their feet cheering. On the flip side, Best Actor was another exciting category featuring amazing actors Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan. And the award went to … Adrien Brody for “The Brutalist,” marking another career-defining moment.

The 97th Academy Awards celebrated both Hollywood’s biggest stars and its rising independent voices. Conan O’Brien delivered a much-needed breath of fresh air, balancing sharp wit with lighthearted fun — without spewing a political joke every five seconds.

The night’s tributes to Los Angeles, the “James Bond” franchise and the heroes of previously underdog categories made the ceremony feel more appreciative of the entire world of filmmaking. If this year’s Oscars proved anything, it’s that Hollywood’s magic lies in the element of surprise by shaking up the status quo when you least expect it.