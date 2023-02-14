Sick of the same boring one liners? We’ve got you covered. Try spicing up your pickup game with these sure fire haikus. No better way to start conversation than a perfect syllable structure.

Hey, you are pretty

I don’t know what to say now

Oops I peed my pants

That guy smells like pee

What is that puddle down there

We should kiss in it

Insert charming phrase

I’m a little shy, *vomits*

Sorry I’ll leave now

Nice looking burger

Are you going to eat that

Oops, thought you said no

Super loud in here

Sorry, what did you just say

I give up this sucks

Hey sexy you cute

I’m so confident right now

Where are you going

Party in my pants

You’re on the VIP list

Works every time