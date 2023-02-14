Sick of the same boring one liners? We’ve got you covered. Try spicing up your pickup game with these sure fire haikus. No better way to start conversation than a perfect syllable structure.
Hey, you are pretty
I don’t know what to say now
Oops I peed my pants
That guy smells like pee
What is that puddle down there
We should kiss in it
Insert charming phrase
I’m a little shy, *vomits*
Sorry I’ll leave now
Nice looking burger
Are you going to eat that
Oops, thought you said no
Super loud in here
Sorry, what did you just say
I give up this sucks
Hey sexy you cute
I’m so confident right now
Where are you going
Party in my pants
You’re on the VIP list
Works every time