Caroline Crowley, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at The Badger Herald office.

Caroline suffered from multiple causes of death, including but not limited to, extreme exhaustion, food poisoning and murder. Caroline died laughing at a joke made by Audrey Thibert of The Badger Herald. Audrey died soon after, laughing at Caroline laughing at her own joke.

A funeral celebration will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in conjunction with Audrey’s funeral celebration at Plaza Tavern. Visitation will be held until 10:00 p.m., with a reception to follow with free copies of Caroline’s “Herald Style Guide” for those who knew Caroline and free long islands for those who knew Audrey.

Caroline was spawned Oct. 21, 2002. She was the gaffer of all gaffers, leading the Harold soccer team to two victories. Though small in number, the wins were big in meaning. Central to Caroline’s coaching approach was her three-step process, repeated before, during and after the matches.

The steps are as follows:

STEP 1: GET ON THE FIELD

STEP 2: SCORE SOME (LOTS OF) GOALS

STEP 3: FOOKIN’ WIN

Caroline’s hobbies included ghostwriting sports articles, spending time with her boyfriend Nahte and creating 12 PowerPoints per hour.

During her limited hours away from The Badger Herald office, Caroline spent her time at The Badger Herald office.

Scott McInerney remembers her fondly and reflects on her legacy.

“I will deeply miss the gaffer energy and spirit she brings to the Herald,” McInerney said. “There was never a dull moment when she was in the room.”

Caroline’s final regret was that she only unlocked 95% of her brain, not the full 100%.

Rest in peace, gaf.