Saturday, March 16

Well, it really is the first day of break. I have a feeling this is going to be a very productive time for me, while also providing the rest and relaxation I’ve yearned for during these harsh winter months.

As I sit here, pen in hand and journal open wide, I dream of what life will be like these coming days. For now, I shall wait until my Badger Bus arrives to take me to my life’s next destination.

Until then, “ta, ta” journal.

Sunday, March 17

Welp, they oversold the bus seats and my dreams of a stress-free break were ruined for good. As I cried along my delayed journey to the airport, I thought of the warm embrace waiting for me in the form of my mom’s monkey bread. I then contemplated why it’s called monkey bread when in fact no monkeys are used in its making.

I also think I should keep journaling after break is done too, seems like a healthy decision and I’m all about health.

Tootaloo, journal!

Tuesday, March 19

Tears billow in my eyes as I reflect upon bidding my mama and papa adieu this early morning.

You see diary, I left quite early to get to the airport in time for my flight, yet my anticipated two-hour wait in the Transportation Security Administration line only took 10 minutes.

Mama’s monkey bread was indeed delicious and I found it so filling that I took a nap as soon as I ate it. Sure, I didn’t get any work done yet this break, but I am certain I will eventually get to everything I need to get done, especially as I lay on my exotic sandy beach.

Buh-Bye!

Wednesday, March 20

Not enough attention is given to the complex mechanics of opening up a tray in a modern airplane seat. First off, approximately eight buttons have to be pressed in order to launch a tray out of its cocoon. Then, you have to find the darn cocoon, which could be on any side of the seat. Yesterday, I tugged and tugged for ten minutes just trying to get my tray out. Sure, I could have asked a flight attendant, but I didn’t want to intrude on their jobs.

Despite this problem, I am now safe on the sandy shores of a warm place. By that, I mean I am sitting in an indoor swimming pool at my friend’s dad’s friend’s summer home with one grain of sand left over in my swimsuit from last year — that pesky grain! I’m sure I will encounter more exotic adventures along my trip, which surely will give me motivation to do my work.

Friday, March 22

Last night, I sampled some of the most authentic cuisine available to man at a local spot called “P. F. Chang’s.” What the P and F stand for I know not, but I can only assume it means “pretty feisty” since my kung pao chicken was a little spicy. Our waiter, Dominic, also let us in on the inside scoop at the restaurant as he showered us with fortune cookies. He furiously skirted our way to avoid the table where a couple was clearly ending their relationship and put three desserts on the house because we mentioned it was my friend’s birthday like a month ago.

Long live Dominic.

Still no work done but I still have a couple of days!

Saturday, March 23

I heard a song on the radio once where I swear the lyrics were, “ice cream and breaky break.” Naturally, this meant I needed to have ice cream before my break was over. Of course, the airport only carried frozen yogurt. This is most definitely not the same thing, but I had to make do. The creamy texture left something to be desired, but the chocolate chips were a nice touch.

Sunday, March 24

Back on campus and feeling refreshed, recharged and — OH MY BUCKY! I forgot to do literally all of my assignments. I’m screwed for the rest of the semester and my reputation lies in jeopardy. Oh well, time to stop journaling and start working on the thesis for my term paper.