Thursday marked the four-year anniversary of Cheba Hut in Madison, so in typical Cheba Hut style, they threw a party. Bringing in all the music nerds, stoners, drinkers and all-around fun lovers for some sandwiches and live music, Cheba Hut’s four-year anniversary was a fun place to be.
These people had something to say about it:
Kyle
The Badger Herald: What brings you here?
“I’m running the sound and the Knuckleheads booth. My band Left Field is going on at 8:00 p.m. These guys play for the Cosmic Strings.”
BH: What’s your favorite sandwich?
“I don’t eat here, I drink here.”
Kristian
BH: Are you involved in the music scene around Madison at all?
“I’m in an alternative rock band called The Racing Pulses, we’re about to go on a full east coast tour. Our next show in Madison is April 6 at Memorial Union.”
Jordan
BH: Is this the best sandwich in Madison?
“To be honest, probably not. They’ve got pretty good food, but it’s more about the vibe.”
Erin/Ellie
BH: What’s your favorite sandwich here?
“We love the Dank or the Sticky Icky … because of what is inside of them though.”
BH: What do you love about it here?
Ellie: “I’m into the stickers.”
Erin: “Good vibes only.”