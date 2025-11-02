Indigenous Peoples Month brings tradition, community to Madison

November is Indigenous Peoples Month, and the University of Wisconsin Indigenous Student Center is marking the occasion with a lineup of Native November events.

Additionally, other organizations in Madison are also hosting events to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Month. These events are a great way to honor and learn more about Native traditions. Keep reading for a list of arts-related events, lectures and more happening this November.

Native November Welcome Feast (Nov. 6, 5-7 p.m.)

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Native November Kick Off Feast! At this event, attendees will learn about this November’s theme: Live the Teachings as We Are Meant To, and have the opportunity to be surrounded by community, according to the ISC webpage. This year’s welcome feast is catered by BP Smokehouse BBQ, a Ho-Chunk-owned award-winning smokehouse.

Don’t forget to show up early! The first five attendees will receive VIP Seating and a Meet & Greet ticket for the Native November Keynote, which features the band, Bizhiki. The next 10 attendees will each get two raffle tickets for a chance to win additional VIP seating and meet & greet passes, according to the ISC webpage.

The Native November Welcome Feast is free and open to all. It takes place on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 5-7 p.m. at the On Wisconsin AB room, Armory and Gymnasium in the Red Gym located at 716 Langdon St. Learn more about the feast on the UW Events Calendar.

Indigenous Heritage Celebration at Madison Children’s Museum (Nov. 6, 5-8 p.m.)

Also taking place Nov. 6 is the Indian Heritage Celebration at the Madison Children’s Museum. This free event, which is open to the public, will kick off Indigenous Peoples Month with Indigenous food, music, art and dance that will honor global Indigenous traditions.

One of the guests is Evan “Blue Sky” Logan, who is a third-generation tribal Bear/Thunder clan member of Wisconsin’s Ho-Chunk Nation. According to the Madison Children’s Museum, Logan was raised with traditions from within the Ho-Chunk Nation along with those from across Native America. He is a performer, teacher, craftsman, speaker, artist, activist and singer who is dedicated to spreading Native American culture and traditions.

The other featured guest will be Shaya Shreiber. Shreiber is a member of the Marten Falls Band of Ojibwe in Ontario, Canada, but was raised and currently resides in Madison. With over 16 years of experience making regalia, beadwork and moccasins — which she learned from a family friend at eight years old — she honors traditional practices while incorporating modern elements into her work.

Experience hands-on Native traditions and stop by the Madison Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 6, located at 100 N Hamilton St.

Native November Keynote (Nov. 18, 6-9 p.m.)

At the Native November Keynote, add some music to your month with a musical performance by Bizhiki, — Ojibwe for “little buffalo.” Bizhiki, composed of six musicians, blends traditional Ojibwe songs with a broader musical range. They will be joined by Native dancers along with classic Ojibwe storytelling, according to the ISC webpage.

After the musical performance, there will be a Q&A with two members of Bizhiki, Jennings and Rainey.

The Native November Keynote takes place Nov. 18, from 6-9 p.m. at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union, located at 800 Langdon St.

Teejop & Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations with the Madison Public Library (Nov. 4, Nov. 7, Nov. 12, Nov. 22, Dec. 13)

Each year, the MPL, along with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, hosts six Indigenous presenters following Indigenous Peoples Day Oct. 13. These presentations, which are scattered throughout Indigenous Peoples Month, feature a variety of artists, storytellers and community leaders who help share and bring awareness to Native cultures and traditions.

The presentations honor practices both within and beyond the Teejop community. There are five events left that are available to attend, from early November to mid-December. This year’s events will focus on Native craftmaking, including friendship bracelets, beading, basketmaking and more, giving attendees hands-on experience in creating Native art.

Nov. 4, Pinney Library, 2-4 p.m.: Let’s Make a Friendship Bracelet

Nov. 7, Sequoya Library, 6-8:30 p.m.: Oneida Bead Ornament Workshop

Nov. 12, Online, 7-8 p.m.: Past/Present/Future: The Artistic Legacy of Truman Lowe

Nov. 22, Hawthorne Library, 1-2:30 p.m.: Making Communal Black Ash Baskets

Dec. 13, Hawthorne Library, 1-4 p.m.: Beaded Earrings

These events are free and open to the public. But, some events require registration, and spots are filling up quickly! Be sure to sign up and learn more about events you are interested in on MPL’s website, under its Teejop & Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations initiative page.

To learn more about Native November events, follow the ISC on its Instagram, @indigenous.uwmadison, or check out its webpage.