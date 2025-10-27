Wisconsin Vintage Fest brings retro vibes to Madison

Whether you’re looking for a new vinyl to add to your collection or a leather jacket that your dad most likely sported in the 70s, Wisconsin Vintage Fest is the place for you!

The Wisconsin Vintage Fest, founded in 2023 by Tony Santos, attracts thousands of visitors each year, with its main goal being to provide a premier vintage shopping experience that promotes nostalgia and sustainability. From Y2K and before, there’s no limit to what one may stumble across when entering this gateway into the past.

Running from 11-5 p.m. on Saturday, the event hosted individuals of a multitude of ages and was bustling until the end.

Looking for a new keychain to add to your key ring that always needs one more? Or perhaps a dress to wear to that event you were invited to last minute? Over the weekend, Monona Terrace had everything you could need and more!

Advertisements

Low on money or on a budget? This event offered free admission for everyone, including your cousin who was born in 2016 and has no idea who The Beatles are. With vinyls available for purchase at prices as low as $3, this event was certain to appease anybody who doesn’t want to break the bank.

If you think it would be impossible to encapsulate the spirit of almost an entire century, you would be incorrect. Wall to wall, vendors from all over the Midwest, ranging from a create your own cap stand, to a makeshift thrift store where a heap of clothing lies on the floor ready for the picking, this festival covered all the bases.

Every vendor seemed enthusiastic to have the opportunity to showcase their antiques. One such vendor was even singing along to the music that filled the room, and could be seen skipping around his booth, trying to encourage customers to check out his stand.

So if you’re ever looking to spice up your wardrobe or playlist with some oldies but goodies, make sure to check out the Wisconsin Vintage Fest next time it’s in town!