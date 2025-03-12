Your guide to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Madison

St Patrick’s Day — the day of shamrocks, leprechauns, ginger pride and, of course, green everything. Madison is known for its vibrant college-town atmosphere and never fails to turn up the fun every year when March 17 rolls around.

The day is widely associated with bar crawls, drink specials and parades, but there are plenty of niche celebrations in the city that offer a unique twist on this beloved holiday.

Run or walk the Shamrock Shuffle

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day festivities with a run that’s both meaningful and fun. Featuring a 5K walk, 5K run and 10K run, the Shamrock Shuffle is an accessible and unique way to celebrate the holiday. Taking place on Saturday March 16, the event welcomes participants of all abilities.

Whether you’re a serious runner or just looking for an excuse to dress up in your favorite green ensemble, the Shamrock Shuffle guarantees a rewarding experience. Organizers encourage participants to embrace the spirit of the holiday by dressing in green, and some go all out by wearing elaborate Irish costumes, truly embracing the St. Patrick day spirit.

The Shamrock Shuffle is Madison’s first major race event of the year and a beloved part of citywide St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Development Coordinator Thutop Wangchuk.

“Regardless of the weather, thousands of runners and walkers embrace the spirit by dressing up and participating,” Wangchuk said. “Every contribution, whether it’s big or small, helps play a role in shaping a greater future for the next generation.”

All proceeds from the event go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, providing funds that are essential for local youth programs. With a relaxed and community-focused vibe, the Shamrock Shuffle is a great way to get moving, give back and embrace the holiday spirit.

Play drag bingo

For a lively and entertaining alternative to the typical St. Patrick’s Day festivities, head over to Hop Haus Brewing Co., a bar in Fitchburg for St. Patty’s Day Drag Bingo. Though the timing turned out to be a coincidence, they are fully embracing it by making themed drink specials and a lively atmosphere, according to event coordinator, Sara Hoechst.

Enjoy an evening of high-energy drag performances combined with the traditional fun of bingo March 16. For $20, you’ll get to play 10 rounds of bingo, a free drink and plenty of chances to win exciting prizes, offering an unforgettable experience.

Between rounds, enjoy the drag show, featuring local performers who bring dazzling costumes to the stage. This unique celebration blends St. Patrick’s Day charm with the joy of drag, offering a truly unforgettable experience.

Take an Irish Dance class

For those looking to try something new, Lakeside Dance Lab is offering an Irish Dance class at Monona Terrace, no experience needed! On March 16, this energetic class will teach the foundational steps of Irish dance, including the jig and reel, while helping you understand proper posture and footwork.

Longtime Irish dancer Nina White will lead the class. With over a decade of experience, White has competed at high levels and was also a member of the Slainte Irish Dancers at the University of Wisconsin.

“It’s a privilege to lead a class at the Lakeside Dance Lab, where I can create a welcoming environment for dancers of all levels and skill types,” White said. “This time of year is always so festive, and I love seeing people connect with Irish culture and explore the dance style I’m so passionate about.”

White advised newcomers to focus on having fun and realizing that mistakes are a necessary part of the process. She will instruct in a way that clearly lays out each step and is adaptable for people of differing physical ability, White said.

White has a deep passion for teaching others about Irish dance. It’s an ideal opportunity to try something new and get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit while learning the art of traditional Irish dance.

“For me, St. Patrick’s Day is an opportunity to share my passion for Irish dance and bring communities together in celebrating the rich heritage and joyful spirit of Irish culture,” White said.

Join a meat and cheese raffle

If you’re looking for a more laid-back festive atmosphere, Wisconsin Brewing Company offers a variety of St. Patrick’s Day events. From Trinity Irish Dancers performing at 12:45 along with a meat and cheese raffle at 1:00 p.m.

With a beer in hand, patrons can purchase raffle paddles for a chance to win tasty treats, making it a great way to enjoy the holiday in a relaxed setting without needing to navigate a crowded bar scene.

In Madison, the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are diverse, so, whether you’re running a 5K, singing along to drag queens at bingo, learning Irish dance steps or unwinding at a meat and cheese raffle, there’s a way for everyone to embrace the holiday. This St. Patrick’s Day, why not try something new, create fun memories and celebrate in a one-of-a-kind city.