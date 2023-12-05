47-year-old tradition to return to Madison for holiday season

“A Christmas Carol” returns to the Overture Stage this Holiday season, a tradition that has been presented by the Children’s Theater of Madison for 47 years.

In Charles Dickens’ classic story, watch as the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future take Ebenezer Scrooge (La Shawn Banks) on a life-changing journey reminding us that it’s never too late to let your light shine bright.

“Dickens’ story has shaped us as a society, he solidified holiday customs that we still celebrate today,” Director Brian Cowing said in an email to the Badger Herald. “The idea of the Christmas Spirit and the Christmas Season of generosity is because of him.”

The Victorian-era play offers themes of compassion, redemption and transformation while tackling themes like poverty and child loss.

The show put on by CTM is not like every other production of “A Christmas Carol” that takes most stages during the holiday season.

“This adaptation by Charlotte T. Martin (CTM Alum), loosely incorporates another Dickens novella, ‘The Lamplighters,’” Cowing said. “The Lamplighters bookend our story, and pop up in magical ways throughout the traditional tale. This is our second year of this adaptation and we make small adjustments every year.”

Attending “A Christmas Carol” is a wonderful tradition to begin with friends and family, Cowing added.

The Children’s Theater of Madison, currently located in the Madison Youth Arts Center on Mifflin Street, is a Wisconsin nonprofit organization that has been a part of the “cultural fabric” of South Central Wisconsin since 1965. They cast both children and adults in their professional productions that are aimed to captivate all ages and spark conversations that span generations.

“A Christmas Carol” features 12 adults and 16 young performers.

The show is fit for all ages and runs approximately 2 hours. CTM offers an enrichment guide on their website for audience members who want to understand the context of the show prior to viewing.

The show will run at The Capitol Theater from Dec. 9 to Dec. 23.

CTM also has three shows left before they wrap up their 58th season. Catch “Life Doesn’t Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty” Feb. 3-18, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson” Musical Mar. 2-17 and “The Diary of Anne Frank” May 4-19.