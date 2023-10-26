Alcohol-free ways to celebrate Halloween

Halloween at the University of Wisconsin is famously — or infamously — known for heavy drinking, but alcohol isn’t the only way to celebrate the spooky holiday. Here are some hangover-free ways to get in the Halloween spirit.

Go on a scary movie marathon

Grab some cozy blankets and popcorn and get ready to scream. Whether you are a total adrenaline junkie or someone who hides under the blanket, there’s a certain joy to watching Halloween movies for everyone. Watch a horror movie with friends, a pet, a stuffed animal or just by yourself if you want to be extra frightened, with the lights off at an obscure time like 1 a.m.

A few classic, must-watch horror movie recommendations are “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” any of the “Friday the 13th” series, “Carrie” and “Halloween,” which is a no-brainer. Even if scary movies aren’t your cup of tea, watching them with a group of people can be a heartwarming bonding activity. Or, opt for some comedic Halloween movies such as “Scooby-Doo,” “Bewitched” or “Hocus Pocus.” Watch the trailer to each movie if you haven’t seen it before so you know what you are getting into. Or don’t, for those who like a little surprise.

For an immersive experience at the movie theater, the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie releases Oct. 27, just in time for Halloween! This movie is exciting for those who played the game as a kid but also for those who did not. The movie is about a security guard who takes a night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, a restaurant where animatronics are part of the entertainment, but after hours, have a mind of their own. Marcus Point Cinema in Madison has special Halloween deals to see a film at a discounted price. This Halloween falls on a Tuesday, so what better time than to take advantage of Marcus Theaters’ $7 tickets than on “Value Tuesday.”

Carve or paint pumpkins

Go to a local grocery store and select whichever pumpkins resonate with you. Or, go to a pumpkin patch nearby if you have access to transportation. Enchanted Valley Acres opens every weekend through the end of October and Schuster’s Farm is open daily with barnyard animals. Schuster’s also has a Haunted Forest with limited spots.

Once you have your pumpkin, any sharp knife will work to cut into it, but be careful. If you don’t want to get your hands too messy, you can use markers or paint to put a face on your pumpkin instead of carving it. If you do carve the pumpkin, you can save the pumpkin seeds and bake them in the oven, making a great snack. Make it a competition with friends and family for who has the best painted or carved pumpkin.

Make Halloween-themed treats

Buy some spooky cookie cutters and make Halloween-inspired cookies. There are many ideas to get inspired by on Pinterest. Buying a cookie baking mix can suffice, but you can also experiment with baking cookies from scratch. You can decorate your cookies with some frosting and sprinkles for pizzazz.

Dress up in costume

As Regina George said in “Mean Girls,” “Get in loser, we’re going shopping.” What is more fun than going Halloween costume shopping or getting crafty with your costume? Some that could be popular this year are the “Mean Girls” trio, Barbie and Emily from “The Corpse Bride.” These characters are iconic and make for easily recognizablep costumes. These can easily be a costume for couples as well — Ken with Barbie and Victor with Emily. For those who want more unique costume ideas, you could dress up as something niche such as your pet or your pet’s favorite toy. A mummy is an easy homemade costume for those who don’t want to spend a lot of money. Simply wrap yourself in a bunch of toilet paper and tape it in place.

Make a non-alcoholic drink

Freeze gummy eyeballs in ice cubes and add them to your drink. You can pour a red-colored drink into the ice tray or use dye to turn the water red for a bloody appearance. Another good Halloween-themed drink is hot cocoa with marshmallow spider webs. Investing in a pack of hot cocoa mix may be a good idea for not only this drink, but for the cold winter coming. After you’ve made your hot chocolate, put marshmallows in the microwave until puffy for 10-20 seconds, stir until smooth, then use a fork to lift up the melted marshmallow and drape it over the edges of a mug to make a cobweb appearance. Everyone will be sure to be impressed with this DIY drink.

Go for a fall walk

Beautiful fall leaves will start to kick in soon, so be sure to take a look outside. Put on a cute fall sweater and roll around in the leaves. This might be a silly activity, but a good one to heal your inner child. Some good places to take a walk are the Lakeshore Path by Lake Mendota, which is right on campus. If you want to go further, Picnic Point is another great place for a fall walk.