Take a moment.

Take a deep breath in.

Hold.

And let it out.

With finals on the horizon, it’s important to remember that:

You are still human

You are strong

Self-care is part of strong study habits

Taking some time for yourself has never been more important. Although it might seem like you have no time for yourself, taking five minutes out of your day to slow down, release tension and call yourself back is vital for strong mental energy.

Try this guided body relaxation exercise below, taking your time between each of the steps to truly reflect and rest.

Five Minute Guided Relaxation

Sit comfortably.

Take a deep breath in…

Hold for five seconds

Let it out…

Again,

Take a deep breath in…

Hold for five seconds

Let it out…

Take a deep breath in…

Hold for five seconds

Let it out…

Focus on your breath

Imagine the air running through your lungs to your bloodstream

Allow yourself to breathe normally, keeping your mind on your breath

Focus on your feet, wiggle your toes and lengthen your arch at the bottom of your foot

Deep breath in…

Deep breath out…

Move your mind up to focus on your calves and your shins, are they relaxed? Moving up to your thighs, keeping your focus on your breathing.

Deep breath in…

Deep breath out…

Moving your mind to your back, relaxing each joint in your spine, feeling any tightness in your stomach and chest melt away.

Deep breath in…

Deep breath out…

Focus on your shoulders, are they raised? Move your shoulder in small circles to release any tension. Roll your neck in a circle once or twice in either direction and feel the tension melt away.

Deep breath in…

Deep breath out…

Moving down your arms, wiggling your fingers, rolling your wrists. Keeping your shoulders down and relaxed.

Deep breath in…

Deep breath out…

Bring your focus to your mind, and take a moment to clear it of any worry, any troubles and any tension. Breathe deeply.

Editor’s Note: This guided meditation was not created by a certified professional.