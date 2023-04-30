Musical fans gathered in the main hall of the Overture Center for the Arts for a special announcement April 20.

The Overture Center announced their performance lineup for the 2023-2024 season in a live event, though the lineup was later sent out as an email to the Overture mailing list.

In the email, Chief Artistic Experiences Officer for the Overture Center, Tim Sauers, cited “growing audiences and more touring shows” as the reason for the increased diversity in performances on this upcoming season’s list.

Of the performances announced, seven are Broadway musicals, and over 30 more are touring shows, both national and international.

The seven Broadway shows to come to Madison starting in October are “Disney’s Aladdin,” “My Fair Lady,” “Beetlejuice,” “Les Misérables,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

“Disney’s Aladdin” will kick off the season Oct. 10, with a five day run, and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will close the Overture’s Broadway season July 9, with a twelve day run. The rest of the shows all have similar run durations as “Disney’s Aladdin,” with“Les Misérables” running for the shortest amount of time, only staying in Madison for four days in mid-February.

In the series “Overture Presents,” the Overture offers plenty of single-day performances for all ages, such as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Oct. 4, featuring a viewing of the film with a live orchestra and a DJ to provide the soundtrack.

Other performances include, but are not limited to, a presentation called “Life with the Afterlife” Oct. 27, a performance of “Drumline Live” Jan. 5, a dance by Complexions Contemporary Ballet entitled “Star Dust: From Bach to David Bowie” Feb. 9, another orchestral viewing of “Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince in Concert” with the Madison Symphony Orchestra April 6 and a performance of the Broadway-acclaimed play “The Kite Runner” May 24.

The Overture will also be welcoming several speakers in their “Changemakers” series to speak on the topics of space, the idea of luck and the secrets of whales. There are also new offerings in their “Cabaret” and “Up Close” series, many of which are new to Madison.

Tickets can be purchased from the Overture website. For now, only subscription packages are available, but single show tickets will go on sale over the summer.