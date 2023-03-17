From creepy shows like “Stranger Things” to classic Disney shows like “iCarly,” Netflix has many options for college students to binge watch instead of doing their homework.

Netflix is always releasing new shows. Luckily, if they’re all bad, you can always count on the latest season of a familiar show.

University of Wisconsin students shared their opinions about their favorite Netflix shows from the past year and their favorites of all time in a survey with The Badger Herald. Here are the most popular responses — and strongest opinions — for seven Netflix shows.

Stranger Things

A favorite for many UW students is “Stranger Things,” a show which follows the journey of several kids who live ordinary lives in Hawkins, Indiana. Those ordinary lives are harshly interrupted by supernatural forces like a mysterious monster, a creepy laboratory and a strange girl named Eleven.

Stranger Things was not only a favorite for UW students — according to What’s on Netflix, Stranger Things was the most-watched series in 2022.

The show was originally released in 2016, but the most recent season — season four — was released last year. They are currently working on season five, the finale of the series.

Outer Banks

Another very popular show for college students is “Outer Banks,” and the show’s third season just came out a few weeks ago.

Outer Banks is a tourist location on the coast of North Carolina that was made infamous by this show. On the Badger Bus, the weekend after the third season came out, about half of students were watching it on their computers and phones.

Most students who spoke to The Badger Herald said they had to hold back from watching the third season of Outer Banks because they were worried they wouldn’t do their homework.

UW senior Holly Dybro had very passionate opinions on Outer Banks, arguing that it was a very good show.

“Outer Banks is fire,” Dybro said.

The Crown

“The Crown” tells the story of the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It was originally aired in 2016, but the fifth and most recent season came out in November 2022.

Courtney Snoberger, a UW sophomore, started watching “The Crown” but thought it was too serious, so she stopped watching it.

Grey’s Anatomy

This show was originally on ABC, but it is now on Netflix and has become very popular. It aired in 2005, but now has 18 seasons, the most recent being from 2021.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is a medical drama following the personal and professional lives of several doctors and residents. It is named after the human anatomy textbook “Gray’s Anatomy.”

Kaila Fletcher, a senior at UW, said the show is very good. Though she thinks it has gone downhill in recent years, she is rewatching it right now and enjoying it.

Wednesday

“Wednesday” is a new show out in 2022 that depicts the life of Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family. The show gained popularity very quickly and became the second most-watched series on Netflix in 2022.

But the show may not continue for another season. There are rumors Netflix will discontinue season two even after a promise to renew it.

Snoberger really enjoyed “Wednesday” and thought it was a good-quality show.

Breaking Bad

“Breaking Bad” was a relatively popular choice among UW students. This show is about a high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with lung cancer and turns to drug dealing to support his family.

“Breaking Bad” aired on Netflix in 2008, and after five seasons, the season finale aired in 2013.

Many people consider “Breaking Bad” to be one of the best television shows of all time — it won 155 awards, including Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

Emily in Paris

Though only one person mentioned it in The Badger Herald survey, the editor’s pick for Netflix shows is definitely “Emily in Paris.” This show, which originally aired in 2022, follows a girl named Emily who goes to Paris for business. She makes friends and enemies, all while trying to learn basic French.

The show has an excellent combination of drama, romance and excitement — without stressing you out as much as a show like “Outer Banks” or “Stranger Things.” Like “Outer Banks” viewers, I also had to ban myself from watching this show so I could get some actual studying done.

Season three aired in December 2022, and Netflix promised there would be a fourth season.

If you’re staying home for spring break or are looking for some shows to watch this spring, be sure to check these out. With the broad range of shows available on this list, at least one has to catch your attention.