The University of Wisconsin’s Cinematheque, located in Vilas Hall, showed the film “EO” Jan. 26 as part of their “Premiers: Best of 2022” series.

This was the first showing of the new year, and there were only a few seats left just 10 minutes after the doors opened. Set in Poland, “EO” follows the life of a donkey named EO born into the circus. After the show was disbanded, EO was separated from his adoring and caring trainer, Kassandra. Throughout the film, EO passed through many different hands and his experiences depended on the ever-changing people he met.

EO’s innocence and optimism are constant throughout his journey, regardless of his life’s unexpected and dark moments. As he travels between both lighthearted and hostile owners, he brings with him a sense of righteousness. While EO is only involved in these people’s lives for a short period of time, each encounter carried long-lasting impacts.

His devastating journey was meant to bring the abuse animals face into the light — the film leaves viewers with no choice other than to empathize with the donkey.

Almost everything the audience sees in the film is from the animal’s perspective. We have the ability to look inside the mind of EO and get a glimpse of what he is thinking. The audience feels his emotions and the abuse he endures.

Director Jerzy Skolimowski has a long history of making arthouse and experimental films and this continued with “EO.” Following a protagonist that cannot speak is an ambitious endeavor, but Skolimowski pulled it off with grace.

Carried by its symphonic score, vivid colors and drone shots, “EO” was compelling from start to finish. There was minimal dialogue in order to emphasize the editing and camerawork.

“EO” advocates for animal rights and brings light to the brutality that is usually neglected.

Humans’ interactions with the world around them are often overlooked. EO’s story helps remind the viewer to be cognizant of the impact they hold.

EO has also received praise from critics and earned a nomination for best international feature film at the 2023 Academy Awards. It also won the Jury Prize at the 2022 Cannes film festival, the third most prestigious award at the ceremony.

“EO” is still unable for streaming in the United States but it will likely reach HBO Max or the Criterion Channel. The increasing popularity of the film also improves the likelihood that “EO” will find its way onto video-on-demand services like Amazon.

The “Premiers: Best of 2022” series started last fall and has brought a new movie to Madison each week. All films shown in the series did not get a wide release in any local theaters.

The series brings global cinema to the forefront with entries from countries like France, Italy, Iran and Spain.

The Cinematheque’s next showing will be “Aftersun,” directed by Charlotte Wells and starring Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal Feb. 2. Showtime starts at 7 p.m. and the doors will open 30 minutes prior.