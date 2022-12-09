It’s everyone’s favorite time of year. Well maybe not everybody’s, but it is a time of excessive consumerism in the name of gift giving and generosity and freezing weather that makes you question why you continue to live in Wisconsin. If you haven’t figured it out, I’m talking about the holiday season. Despite my pessimistic statements above, I do enjoy the holiday season for a few reasons. No school for starters, cheesy holiday movies that make you believe everything is just peachy, getting to see family that you haven’t seen in a long time and the best reason — holiday fashion. Here are my picks for the must try fashion trends this holiday season.

Shackets

It’s a shirt. (Cue pillow pet song). It’s a jacket. It’s a shacket. Yes, that is what they’re called. Shackets are all the rage these days with everyone and their grandma wearing them. Shackets combine both the comfort and look of a good old flannel shirt with the warmth of a jacket. These closet staples save you the time of needing to find additional outerwear components to keep you warm. Rather, they allow you to flaunt your perfect outfit without being covered by a clunky parka or puffer jacket. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and styles with cropped, oversized and trench. They are also incredibly versatile in what they can be paired with in that you can pair them with literally anything — jeans, leggings, leather pants or even sweatpants.

Shop this look at Abercrombie and Fitch for $120.

Sweater Vests

Before you leave this article, hear me out on this one. I’m not talking about those prep school uniform sweater vests that five year old boys wear. I’m talking about cute ones that you can pair with a collared or mock neck long sleeves. If you’re really daring and willing to embrace the cold of Wisconsin winters, you can wear them by themselves. These also come in a variety of styles and patterns. There is the cropped look but also the oversize fit if that floats your boat. Obviously, there is the traditional argyle print, but there are also plenty of other cute prints such as florals, fair isle or my personal favorite, houndstooth.

Shop this look at Nordstrom for $41.70.

Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Don’t argue with me on this one. Ugly holiday sweaters will never go out of style — in this season of course. These tacky, gaudy and beautiful creations are your one chance to embrace your inner weirdo and no one can make fun of you for it. Ugly holiday sweaters come in an infinite number of styles, allowing you to really find the one that speaks to your inner soul. For example, the one I have has a stuffed reindeer sticking out of it, and I love it. So, if you see someone skipping down State St. with a reindeer sticking out of their shirt, don’t forget to say hi. When in doubt of what to wear to a holiday party, you can wear these sweaters with no questions asked.

Shop this look at Kohl’s for $30.

Festive Matching Sets

Matching sets have made a comeback in the last year or two. While these come in plenty of varieties, the ones I’m talking about are specifically for the holiday season. Matching sets save you the time of having to pick a top and bottom separately. If you’re someone who likes to get really dressed up for holiday parties, there are gorgeous top and midi skirt or pant sets decked out in holiday colored sequins. If you’re someone who is more muted with their style, don’t worry — I have something for you as well. Matching sets come in lovely ribbed sweater combinations of long sleeved tops and midi or mini skirts or fitting crop tops with wide legged pants. If you want to go really crazy and look super put together, there are even three piece sets with a tank top and skirt and a cute cardigan. And if you’re someone who prefers to stay in for the holidays, I have something for you, too. Several retailers sell comfy, cozy lounging around matching sets with a sweatshirt and joggers or pullover sweaters and wide leg pants that you can wear around the house like pajamas or wear out without being accused of being in your pajamas.

Shop this look at Abercrombie and Fitch for $42.

Shop this look at Abercrombie and Fitch for $70.

Velvet Jumpsuits

Velvet is the signature material of the holidays, and I’m not complaining because 98% of the time, velvet is pretty comfortable. I’m a firm believer that one can never go wrong with a good jumpsuit. Though the functionality of going to the bathroom is limited, they are still such slay pieces of fashion. Navy, forest green and holiday red velvet are beautiful this time around and are just the right amount of glitz and glimmer to not wash you out. While velvet jumpsuits are somewhat specific, that doesn’t mean there aren’t options for you to find your style within the category. There are so many different sleeve patterns from strapless to spaghetti straps or even halter and necklines from sweetheart to wrap to plunging. There are even velvet jumpsuits with cute cutouts if you want to show some skin this holiday season. A velvet jumpsuit with a rocking pair of heels is the perfect girl boss outfit.

Shop this look at Express for $70.80.

Mock/Cowl Necks

I’m not going to pretend like mock and cowl necks are a hot new trend. Heck, I had a cowl neck sweater in high school, but they are making a more prominent comeback. As someone who always felt suffocated by turtlenecks, mock and cowl necks were the perfect compromise. Just for clarification, mock necks are like turtlenecks but are not as high up and lay closer to your collarbone. Cowl necks have the same amount of fabric as turtlenecks in a sense but are more loose and lay around your neck kind of like a scarf. Speaking of scarves, both of these options save you from needing to carry an additional item of clothing in the winter if your neck gets cold. Mock and cowl necks are common in sweaters but that isn’t the only option if you are looking to sport this trend. There are fashionable mock neck bodysuits or even mock neck tees which are incredibly versatile that can spruce up an outfit without drawing attention away from the rest of the elements.

Shop this look at American Eagle for $29.95.