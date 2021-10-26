Courtesy of WUD Global Connections
- “Welcome to the USA” (2019): In collaboration with the Russian Flagship Program, Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Film Committee will be screening the film “Welcome to the USA.” The film follows Aliya, a lesbian woman from Kazakhstan, who won the Green Card lottery to come to the U.S., and her decision on whether to leave or stay. This film will be screened Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Marquee Cinema, Union South, 7-9 p.m. This screening is FREE. For more info — here.
- Good Soup Cooking Workshop: In WUD Cuisine’s first in-person demonstration, you can learn a classic recipe for GOOD SOUP. This event takes place Thursday, Oct. 28 at Babcock Hall, 4:30-6 p.m., and is FREE. For more info — here.
- Hmong Studies Consortium Lecture: The latest lecture part of this series, titled “Transnational Marriage: Hmong American Men and Hmong Thai Women” will be presented by University of Wisconsin PhD student in the Department of Anthropology Bao Xiong. They will be discussing how transnational marriages within the Hmong community are a controversial topic, as well as their significance. This lecture is Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. This event is free and online. For more info and Zoom link, visit here.
- Pumpkin Carving Extravaganza: Carve pumpkins and enjoy autumn treats Thursday, Oct. 28 7-9 pm at Union South. This event is FREE and while supplies last. For more info visit here.
- Godly the Ruler and Deryk G.: UW students and local musicians Godly the Ruler and Deryk G. combine elements of pop, rap and indie in a charismatic performance that immerses audiences. Experience this on Friday, Oct. 29 at Der Rathskeller, Memorial Union, 9 p.m.-12 a.m. This event is FREE. For more info, visit here.