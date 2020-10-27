I don’t know about you, but with Halloween right around the corner, candy has been heavy on my mind. More than I’m proud to admit. Though trick or treating is a no-go this year, you can very much still eat candy.

Candy actually may be the one thing that 2020 can’t take away from us. Since there’s nothing more interesting going on in the world currently, check out this year’s new candies. Better yet, check out this list with definitive rankings of the new candy.

#1 Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels

Thought Reese’s peanut butter cups couldn’t get any better? Wrong. They just did. Sweet and salty but make it extra salty AND crunchy AND big. Like, come on. Delicious. You can buy them starting in November, but I already know this one wins.

#2 Trolli Sour Brite Candy Corn

You know how you get sick of candy corn after about three pieces? That won’t happen when you’re eating Trolli’s Sour Brite Candy Corn. It’s the same shape as candy corn but is sour rather than overwhelmingly sweet. These are a great way to get in the Halloween spirit without having to choke down actual candy corn.

#3 Snickers Peanut Butter Brownie

Snickers is calling this their “biggest innovation to date.” I can’t say they’re wrong. Similar to the Peanut Butter Snickers, you get two squares. But this time, the squares are filled with brownie, a layer of caramel and peanuts. All covered in chocolate, of course.

#4 Unicorn Glitter Berry Flavor Baby Bottle Pop

Say that five times fast. With a multi-colored lollipop and glittery, sweet candy powder, this is great if you’re 5 years old or an immature college student like myself.

#5 Mocha and Chocolate Kit Kat

You can buy many different kinds of Kit Kats, but what about a Kit Kat with coffee bits? If you’re not a coffee fan this may not be for you, but if you are a coffee fan like me, the Kit Kat makers really hit a home run with this one. These are also available starting in November.

#6 Alexander the Grape Candy

Apparently, this was popular back in the day, and it’s making a comeback, offering the same taste and quality it used to. I’ve never heard of this stuff, but if you like nostalgia and grape flavors this may be up your alley.

#7 Ghirardelli White Chocolate Caramel Squares

Personally, I am not a huge fan of white chocolate. It’s just kind of unnatural and reminds me of generic brand peanut butter or mac and cheese. But again, this one is kind of subjective.

#8 Izzlers

No, that’s not a typo. They’re literally called Izzlers. Like Twizzlers, but different. Still strawberry flavored, still long and rope-like, but no longer with ridges. I guess this was the best they could come up with. Certainly isn’t anything to write home about.

#9 Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Fiery Five

Jelly Belly’s newest concoction comes with five different flavors. In order of spiciness they are: sriracha, jalapeno, cayenne, habanero and Carolina Reaper. Something about spicy candy doesn’t sit right with me. But if you’re looking for a scary Halloween candy, this works.

#10 Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

All I’m gonna say about this one is that whoever is the mastermind behind it deserves prison. For life. Without parole. I honestly can’t think of anything worse.