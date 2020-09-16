Since 2004, the world of Azeroth has changed and grown along with its players. If you’ve ever considered playing but felt overwhelmed by the time it’d take to catch up or if you felt the game was outdated, then “World of Warcraft: Shadowlands” is here to save you.

In the upcoming expansion releasing Oct. 27, the game is receiving a long-needed revamp in the form of its leveling system.

Starting with the expansion pre-patch, which should hit the live servers by the end of Sept., new players will start their journey in an updated experience, which takes great effort to actually show players how to play.

This starting experience will bring your character to level 10, after which players will be sent through the most recent expansion’s (Battle for Azeroth) leveling experience rather than content over a decade old. By the end of the leveling experience players will find themselves at level 50, the new maximum level until Shadowlands opens up, where they’ll be leveling to 60 through the new zones.

After personally testing the new start zone, I can say it’s a great addition. It provides helpful information to new players, explaining the game system and how your class abilities work.

Whether or not you’ve played a similar game before, it serves as a much better introduction. To returning players, this new start zone is optional and can prove redundant or heavily guided, but I’d suggest going through it once to collect the cosmetic rewards.

Outside of the new start zone, returning players will be able to choose the expansion they level through using a new feature called “Chromie Time.” But no matter what expansion you choose, you are free to roam the world and level wherever you’d like.

The drums of war thunder once again. World of Warcraft’s newest expansion is shaping up to be a wonderful experience for players both old and new and a fantastic time to journey through the world of Azeroth.

Come Oct. 27, players will delve into the Shadowlands, the realm of death, follow the trail of Sylvannas Windrunner and figure out what her plan was throughout the Battle for Azeroth and what dealings she made with the Jailer, the entity responsible for condemning the unforgivable souls.

I hope to see you all there, for Azeroth!