As the semester becomes busier, make some time for yourself! Leave the library for a much-needed study break and check out some exciting events around campus. Here’s a list of free things to do this weekend in the Madison area.

The Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee is hosting the Unidentified Exhibition in Gallery 1308 at Union South from Nov. 9-16. This exhibit includes an archive of photos from the University of Wisconsin’s Digital collections and features the many under-credited and unnamed women in science history.

Another intriguing opportunity on campus this weekend is the 100-hour Challenge from the StartUp Learning Community. On Thursday, pick up materials at Wendt Commons to repurpose into a new product. Work alone or with a team to creatively construct a working prototype during the 100-hour limit and upload a video of your work for a chance to win cash prizes!

Friday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 10

Sunday, Nov. 11