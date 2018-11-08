As the semester becomes busier, make some time for yourself! Leave the library for a much-needed study break and check out some exciting events around campus. Here’s a list of free things to do this weekend in the Madison area.
The Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee is hosting the Unidentified Exhibition in Gallery 1308 at Union South from Nov. 9-16. This exhibit includes an archive of photos from the University of Wisconsin’s Digital collections and features the many under-credited and unnamed women in science history.
Another intriguing opportunity on campus this weekend is the 100-hour Challenge from the StartUp Learning Community. On Thursday, pick up materials at Wendt Commons to repurpose into a new product. Work alone or with a team to creatively construct a working prototype during the 100-hour limit and upload a video of your work for a chance to win cash prizes!
What’s new in November: Your guide to free events this weekendWith the end of Halloween festivities taking us straight into a new month, it’s time to welcome November. The University Read…
Friday, Nov. 9
- The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) at the Marquee Cinema at 5:30 p.m.
- BlacKkKlansman (2018) at the Marquee Cinema at 8:15 p.m.
- The Fly (1986) at the Marquee Cinema at 11 p.m.
- WUD Music presents KEY! at The Sett at 9 p.m.
- WUD Music presents Babeo Baggins at Der Rathskeller at 9 p.m.
- The Totally 80s Party in the Great Hall at Memorial Union from 8-11:55 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 10
- Dane County Farmers Market in Capitol Square from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) at the Marquee Cinema at 5:30 p.m.
- BlacKkKlansman (2018) at the Marquee Cinema at 8:15 p.m.
- The Fly (1986) at the Marquee Cinema at 11 p.m.
- WUD Music presents Anna Burch with Tippy at Der Rathskeller at 9 p.m.
- Compete for prizes at the Fall Climbing Competition at The Sett from 1-5:30 p.m.
- Annual MFA Open Studio Day at the Art Lofts and Humanities Building 12-6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 11
- The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) at the Marquee Cinema at 3 p.m.
- BlacKkKlansman (2018) at the Marquee Cinema at 6 p.m.
- Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen – The American Soldier (Der Amerikanische Soldat) (1970) at 2 p.m.
- Combined Choirs Concert at Mills Concert Hall at 2 p.m.