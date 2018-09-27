With temperatures dropping, fall is officially here. Take time to revel in the perfect sweater weather! Check out these events this weekend on campus and around Madison.
All of the following are free and open to the public.
Friday, Sept. 28
- Mindful Yoga at Monona Terrace from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Sustain-a-Bash at Gordon Event and Dining Center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Glarus Farmers’ Market from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hometown Pharmacy, 511 Commerce Dr.
- Cooking Workshop: Homemade Pasta and Pesto at Babcock Hall from 4:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Ocean’s 8 (2018) at Union South at 5:45 p.m.
- Early Fall Exhibitions Opening Reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Union.
- Motel Breakfast With Big Dill and The Boys at Memorial Union Terrace at 8 p.m.
- Brass Fest Alumni Concert at Mills Concert Hall at 8 p.m.
- Global Get Down: An International Dance Party at Memorial Union Great Hall at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Hereditary (2018) at 8:15 p.m.
- Battle Royale (2000) at 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 29
- Dane County Farmers’ Market at Capitol Square from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Elver Park Farmers’ Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.
- Flow Yoga at 9 a.m. at Lululemon Athletica, 574 N. Midvale Blvd.
- Hymn Sing at Overture Hall at 11 a.m.
- People’s Drum Circle at 12 p.m. at Cafe Coda, 1224 Williamson St.
- TransLiberation Art Coalition from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Badger Rock, 501 E. Badger Rd.
- Ocean’s 8 (2018) at Union South at 6 p.m.
- Brass Fest Brass Ensemble Concert at Mills Concert Hall at 8 p.m.
- Battle Royale (2000) at 8:30 p.m.
- CRASHprez and knowsthetime at Der Rathskeller at 9 p.m.
- Hereditary (2018) at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 30
- Northside Farmers’ Market from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Northside Town Center, Intersection of Northport Drive & Sherman Avenue.
- Monona Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway, Monona.
- Cliff Frederiksen at 10 a.m. at Liliana’s Restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg.
- UW Arboretum Walk at Arboretum Visitor Center at 1 p.m.
- Guided Garden Strolls at Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 1:30 to 3 p.m.
- Fear of Fear (1975) at 2 p.m. Cinematheque.
- Open Mic at Bos Meadery from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ocean’s 8 (2018) at Union South at 3 p.m.
- Hereditary (2018) at 6 p.m.