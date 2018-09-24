A newly designed banner with a graphic of mascot Bucky Badger's face hangs between the columns of Bascom Hall as students study on an autumn afternoon on Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 27, 2014. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) Bryce Richter/University Communications

Accompanying the recent drop in temperatures, fall is upon us. While beautiful in the summertime, Madison is just as charming during the colder months. Throw on a flannel and witness autumn in the best of ways.

Here are a few true-to-Madison activities and events to look forward to this fall.

Take in changing colors as you walk through the largest forest preserve in Madison with almost 1,200 acres of nature. Go for a hike or a bike ride to experience fall in full force. Free drop-in walks take place every Sunday at 1 p.m.

Stock up on groceries and pick up a pumpkin to carve while sipping on hot mulled cider. Located on Capitol Square until mid-November, the farmers market is even better in the fall. Stop by every Saturday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Madison’s annual Halloween and music festival is a must-see for fall. Put on a costume and attend the best Halloween party the city has to offer. On Saturday, Oct. 27, on State Street, this year’s lineup includes Misterwives, Tank and the Bangas, Quinn XCII and more.

Apple Orchards & Pumpkin Patches

Enjoy apple picking at a variety of fall farms around Madison. You can visit Kalscheuer’s Pumpkin Farm in Middleton, Green’s Pleasant Springs Orchard in Stoughton, Eugster’s Farm Market and Petting Farm in Stoughton, Door Creek Orchard in Cottage Grove or Eplegaarden in Fitchburg.

Badger Football

Bundle up and attend one of the home games for Badger football. Join in on the tailgating festivities and celebrate school spirit.

Hosted at Breese Stevens Field, the Fall Bodega has over 70 vendors, food carts and live music. With free admission, stop in on Sept. 27 from 4-8 p.m. and support local small businesses.

Celebrate all things fall at Verona Fall Fest. Enjoy hayrides, food trucks, bobbing for apples, bonfire and more. On Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

No matter the time of year, Madison parks are always enjoyable. Set up a hammock, have a picnic or go for a run.