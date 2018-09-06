As the first week of class come to a close, it’s time to wind down and relax before the real rush of school work begins.

Here are some events for you to check out this weekend on campus:

All of the following are free and open to the public. Some of these events include free food and refreshments.

Friday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 8

Sunday, Sept. 9

  • Elements in the Park at 12 p.m. at the Sellery Hall Basketball Courts
  • The Treetop Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Union Terrace
  • Madison Jazz Jam at 610 North St. from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wild Age, The Mossmen at Art In on 1444 E. Washington Ave. at 8 p.m.