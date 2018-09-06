As the first week of class come to a close, it’s time to wind down and relax before the real rush of school work begins.
Here are some events for you to check out this weekend on campus:
All of the following are free and open to the public. Some of these events include free food and refreshments.
Friday, Sept. 7
- Sunrise Open Mic at 9:30 a.m. at Alumni Park
- New Midwest Photography’s opening ceremony from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 201 State St.
- Deadpool 2 (2018) at 8:30 p.m. at Union South
- The Room (2003) at 11 p.m. at Union South
- Free Art Friday at the Terrace
- Beats Antique, Artifakts and Dense City perform Live on King Street
- JVN Day Hip Hop Festival: The Root: event start at the Student Activity Center in room 3129 at 333 East Campus Mall at 9:30 a.m.
- Free Ice Cream for New Students at Alumni Park from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- UW Welcome Party at 4 p.m. at Allen Centennial Garden
- The Beat Chefs at 10 p.m. at Robinia Courtyard
- Indulge! at 9 p.m. at Bandung Indonesian Restaurant
Saturday, Sept. 8
- Lab^3 Gallery Opening – 6 p.m. at 2021 Winnebago St.
- Cafe Coda Grand Opening – 12 p.m. at 224 Williamson St.
- WUD Film presents American Animals at 8:30 p.m. at Union South
- Madison Vegan Fest at 1701 Wright St. from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- For the Love of Hip-Hop: Summer Concert Series 2018 at the Urban Community Arts Network on 820 W. Wingra Dr. from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Brooks Wheelan at Comedy on State at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 9
- Elements in the Park at 12 p.m. at the Sellery Hall Basketball Courts
- The Treetop Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Union Terrace
- Madison Jazz Jam at 610 North St. from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wild Age, The Mossmen at Art In on 1444 E. Washington Ave. at 8 p.m.