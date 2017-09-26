The Badger Herald: Tell us about yourself. What’s your major? Year in school?

I am from the south side of Chicago, Illinois, born and raised, oldest of three, two little sisters. I am actually majoring in mathematics, not creative writing or anything of that nature. I have taken a creative writing class since I’ve been at Madison, though. I enjoy many things — I play piano, draw, I enjoy art immensely and it takes many different shapes and forms. I also enjoy creation and the passion it brings. When you are able to learn and create things there is a strong interplay that is immensely satisfying.

BH: Define your writing, authorship and perspective.

I try to tend to think my authorship and perspective is the same as my artistic perspective, which is to paint pictures. When I write, I want to portray an image or idea to my audience and readers. I attempt to use my words, tone, empty space, imagery, to convey that idea. When I’ve gotten the point across holistically, I then tend to engage with my writing in more detail, similes, metaphors, things of that nature. I mean it’s typically what any poet or artist does.

However, I tend to be more engaged with having more variety into how to perform a piece. I have performed pieces in many different ways to create a new mood for my idea. That’s the cooler thing about poetry — performance and tone can shift the overall feel of your portrait, and by portrait, I mean whatever you’re trying to convey. This is also the very reason I study mathematics, it increases perspective, creativity and it has beauty. Math is viewed by many as an art form and even that in itself is a strong perspective.

BH: When did you start writing creatively?

Not many people know this about me because I’m typical the math and science dude, but I have been writing creatively for quite some time. I took it more seriously in college because I finally had a good enough way to portray some of the experiences and ideas I had. I also thought my creative outlet grew as well as my confidence to express some of my other passions.

I also was very good at personal statements, and contest essays, as well as understanding and analyzing the meaning behind poetry throughout my academic life. I’ve even written a couple of short stories (although I consider them completely awful), and it was nice to be able to play with some other writing devices and concepts. I also hope to be able to write a book someday, but that’s going to take a little more time. My family is also very artistically inclined, my father and uncles, and some of my aunts and cousins enjoy music and art immensely. Mathematics is my number one passion, so it’s as if I am actually the odd ball.