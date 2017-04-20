It’s another workout playlist! Suppress that groaning and let’s get to it, because this playlist is bound to get you up and at ‘em.

You can pound your feet on the track, dance in front of your mirror, cycle in that glow-in-the dark spin class or simply strut down the street — this playlist just can’t help but make you feel sexy. Cardio is difficult, but these tracks will give you the motivation you need to obtain that natural high, and feel fine as hell while you do it.

This week’s Hitlist features a variety of artists with one common end result — spicing up that cardio routine to the point where you actually enjoy it. Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Nelly Furtado, Lupe Fiasco, Lady Gaga, the Ting Tings and more, put away those excuses and get to it.