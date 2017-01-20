Student musicians, poets and comedians have a new opportunity to show off their unique talents on stage each Wednesday.

Starting with a kickoff event Jan. 18, WUD Music is beginning to once again hold weekly open mic night events for all to participate, now that there is a new, reopened venue.

“This is the first show in the new Rathskeller,” host Frankie Pobar Lay said. “You guys get to break it in.”

The show, beginning at 8 p.m., featured an assortment of different musical acts, mostly individual acts or acoustic acts with guitars. An assortment of different styles of music was seen, from rock to country to pop, through the performers’ use of both original songs and covers.

While the acts on Wednesday were mostly centered around individual musical performances, the creators of the event have made it clear that all musical, comedic and poetry acts of all styles are welcome. Hopefully in the near future, when word about the event spreads, there will be a more diverse assortment of acts.

For Wednesday’s open mic night and future events, signups for acts starts at 7:45 p.m. The sound crew provides the sound system, monitors and lights — and can even provide backing tracks.

For lovers of both performing and watching live acts, WUD Music offers an irreplaceable weekly night on campus to gather with friends, spread the word about debut local talents and break out old instruments or stand-up routines in front of an audience.