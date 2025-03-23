Wrestling: Fugitt claims NCAA All-American status at 174-lb division

This past weekend, the NCAA Wrestling National Championships took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The University of Wisconsin Badgers (5-12, 1-7 Big Ten) were represented by three qualifiers: redshirt freshmen Nicolar Rivera at 125 lbs and Zan Fugitt at 133 lbs, and redshirt sophomore Cody Goebel at 165 lbs. Fugitt earned fourth-place and NCAA All-American honors.

With 33 wrestlers invited for each of the 10 weight classes, 66 NCAA Division 1 programs were represented. As the double-elimination event progressed from preliminary matches to wrestle-backs, to the finals on Saturday, individual placements were realized for these spectacular collegiate wrestlers.

Wisconsin scored 17.5 team points over the weekend, which was good enough to place 31st in the NCAA.

Following a fourth-place podium finish in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, Rivera earned an 11-seed in the NCAA national bracket. Facing off with 22-seed Trever Anderson from Northern Iowa, Rivera won his first match via decision, 4-2. Thursday night, though, Rivera lost to 6-seed Jett Strickenberger. The West Virginia representative won 18-6, scoring a major decision victory.

Rivera returned Friday to face Oklahoma’s Antonio Lorenzo in the wrestle-back elimination bracket. He won by a 5-0 decision, hunting to work his way back onto the podium. Staying alive, Rivera met 14-seed Spencer Moore, from North Carolina, in the next round of wrestle-backs. Rivera won by a major decision, 11-3, progressing to the Friday evening session.

Just one win away from NCAA All-American status, Rivera met Penn State’s 1-seed Luke Lilledahl. The Stoughton native’s excellent season ended here, losing by a 7-3 decision.

In the 133-lb bracket, 14-seed Fugitt opened with a 12-5 decision win over Gardner-Webb’s Takeo Davis. Meeting Little Rock’s 3-seed, Nasir Bailey, Fugitt held the first three periods to an even 1-1 score. The pair headed to a sudden victory period. Pouncing on an opportunity, Fugitt spun Bailey around for a takedown, sealing a 4-1 win and advancement.

The quarterfinals started Friday, and Fugitt was set to match up with Virginia Tech’s 6-seed, Connor McGonagle. Within the first period, the Badger gained control. Slamming his opponent into the mat twice, Fugitt then pinned McGonagle on his back to secure a fall, just 2:30 into the match.

By securing a semifinal placement, Zan Fugitt clinched 2025 NCAA All-American honors at the 133-lb weight class. Facing 2-seed Drake Ayala from Iowa, Fugitt lost by decision, 6-1.

With this being his first loss, Fugitt secured a top-six finish. The Badger met Penn State’s Braeden Davis in his first wrestle-back match. Opening Saturday’s events in Philadelphia, Fugitt defeated Davis by an 8-5 decision, moving on to the third-place match.

The redshirt freshman from Nixa, Missouri. ultimately lost to Cal Poly’s 4-seed Zeth Romney, via a 7-3 decision. Regardless, Zan Fugitt’s fourth-place finish was well-earned through a relentless weekend.

Goebel, the 31-seed, qualified after placing ninth in the Big Ten Conference Championships. He matched up against West Virginia’s 2-seed Peyton Hall in the opening round of 165-lb weight class action, losing by technical fall, 19-1. In his first wrestle-back match, Goebel lost to Arizona State’s Nicco Ruiz by a major decision, 16-3.

Former Badger wrestler Dean Hamiti Jr. claimed the NCAA national title in the 174-lb weight class. In the first-place match, Hamiti Jr., representing Oklahoma State, defeated Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole, 4-1 in sudden victory fashion. The National Champion had previously claimed NCAA All-American honors in 2022 and 2023, transferring to Oklahoma State before the 2024-25 season.

Wisconsin head coach Chris Bono and his staff can be proud of the young Badger wrestlers. Through this performance, the Badgers have had an NCAA All-American wrestler every season since 2005. In 2020, All-Americans were determined by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By continuing this tradition, Wisconsin can look forward to the 2025-26 season.